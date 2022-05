Rye Girls Varsity Track competed in the League 2A Championships this past week finishing second. Logan Brady won the hurdles in a time of 17.58 followed by Eva Pedrazolli in 5th place. Cate Doyle was 2nd in the 200 meters and Sophia Shoemaker was 2nd in the 400 meters. The girls were 3rd, 4th and 5th in the Javelin (Bella Gagliano, Sabrina Pereira and Hannah Cali).

