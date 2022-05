I love the great outdoors, but only when it comes with great food. I have nothing against camping: I love lakes, and I love mountains. My gripe isn’t against sleeping in tents dwelling or traveling around #vanlife-style. My problem with roughing it in the wilderness is those dehydrated meals that have somehow become standard camping cuisine, and which deprive my taste buds of joy and pleasure. Why go for powdered stews when you could be grilling ribeye and searing salmon (or at the very least, feasting on buffalo sausuage and lemon-herb mussels)? Lucky for me—and all the other humans who agree that going off-grid doesn’t mean you have to eat garbage—summertime grilling isn’t restricted to suburban backyard bashes, and can bring all the smoky dogs and cheesy smashburgers you can eat to wherever you lay your sleeping bag, from the forest to the beach, or, hell, the empty lot behind the 7-Eleven. There are now tons of styles of portable grills that are compact and easy to set up, and let you bring the flavor to the campground, lakeside, backcountry—or even your tiny studio apartment.

