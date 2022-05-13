Volusia County Public Schools weighing random student search policy

Two communities that straddle the Volusia-Flagler County line continue to grow. The developer of Hunter’s Ridge earned Flagler County Commission approval for a planned unit development plan on May 16, enabling the owner, U.S. Capital Alliance LLC, to build a three-story, 102,000-square-foot storage facility in the community. The land had long been zoned industrial — “since the beginning of time,” according to the developer’s representative — but it’s the first industrial development in Hunter’s Ridge, and many residents had protested the proposed facility at the planning board level.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO