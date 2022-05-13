ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for May 13

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
Warning issued over ‘New Profile Pic’ app, MW Horticulture faces second inspection, RaceTrac animal abuses suspect loses ownership of dog, and more heat and lower rain chances for the weekend.

These stories & more — Alan Campbell and Meteorologist Jason Dunning have everything you need to start your day.

Press play for the news you need to start your day:

Just starting your day? NBC2 has everything you need to know this morning:

Tune in to NBC2 at 11 for the latest details on these stories and developing stories throughout the day!

Mysuncoast.com

Body found in Charlotte wildlife area is identified

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body found in a wildlife area in Punta Gorda Wednesday has been identified as a North Fort Myers man, authorities said. The body of Richard Donovan, 77, was found in the Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area Wednesday afternoon by a biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Fort Myers, FL
