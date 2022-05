Quinton Cruse meets his daughter Sierra Agurs in person for the first time Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Roanoke. Cruse and his girlfriend April Ragan have been living on the downtown streets and estranged from their families for years until May 2022. Yolanda Cruse, Quinton Cruse's niece, found his location when a Google search resulted in a Roanoke Times news article featuring Quinton Cruse and Ragan.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO