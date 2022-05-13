ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

After being busted, reckless Florida driver says arrest was on her “bucket list”

By Team Mag Grand
maggrand.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 19-year-old South Florida woman was apprehended on Thursday after she allegedly fled from a deputy who tried to stop her for reckless driving in the...

maggrand.com

Comments / 11

Mango Madness
4d ago

Shaimiracle?? Seriously? There is a name that will prevent her from obtaining a great paying job. Thanks Mom.

Reply(3)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, FL
wflx.com

3-month-old killed in crash on Florida's Turnpike

An infant was killed in an early morning crash on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. in the area of Quail Roost Drive. A Ford sedan pulled over on the side of the road and was struck in the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Reckless Driving#Bucket List#Monroe County Sheriff
wbtw.com

4 Florida men face life in prison for impersonating police, DOJ says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four Tampa Bay area men face up to life in federal prison after authorities said they committed several armed robberies, home invasions, and shootings while dressed as police officers, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office stated. Authorities said the following men were...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC Miami

Slain Miami-Dade Teen Honored as Police Release Surveillance of Shooting

Police released a snippet of surveillance video that shows the moments leading up to the murder of a 17-year-old in northwest Miami-Dade. Loved ones gathered at a memorial and balloon release Friday at Charles Hadley Park to remember Cairi McNear, who was gunned down May 4 outside an apartment complex on the 7100 block of 14th Place before heading to school.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC New York

Bear Sought After Attack on NJ Woman Heading to Check Mail

Authorities say a woman was taken to a hospital after she was attacked by a black bear as she walked down a New Jersey road to check her mail. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said the attack happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on a farm lane in Lafayette Township. Officials said the 34-year-old woman saw two to three bears and was “involved in a physical encounter with one of them."
LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WFLA

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
First Coast News

Florida men who allegedly dressed as cops, committed armed robbery facing life in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four Florida men are facing charges after allegedly staging robberies while dressed as police officers. Reginald Roberts, 22, Nathaniel Keith Carr, 28, Daniel Jackson, 29, and Chrishawn De’Earl Butler, 22, are all facing charges for conspiracy, robbery and discharging firearms in the commission of crimes of violence. If the men are convicted, they could all face a maximum of life in prison, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Family missing following ‘religious sabbatical’ to south Florida

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a young family who hasn’t been heard from since early March. Thirty-two-year-old Justin, 30-year-old Jennifer and 5-month-old Barakah Ruggles left southwest Missouri on a “religious sabbatical” to Florida at the end of February, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Jennifer’s family last heard from her on March 6, and investigators were able to track the family to south Florida.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
fox13news.com

'I've got the dumbbell': Woman rescued at Florida intersection meets good Samaritans who helped her

Woman rescued at Florida intersection meets good Samaritans who helped her. With the orange dumbbell in hand, the woman who became unconscious while behind the wheel in Florida earlier in May – prompting a group of good Samaritans to rush to her aid, and captured on video that quickly went viral – thanked each and every one of them for coming to her rescue.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Brothers linked to 3 separate crimes in different parts of South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Graphic video exclusively obtained by 7News of a sidewalk stunner in Brickell, as a man was sent sliding across the cement after getting struck by a car. Incredibly, the victim of that hit-and-run horror survived, and police later caught up with the driver. Now, police have connected...
MIAMI, FL
maggrand.com

San Diego feds find major drug-smuggling tunnel with enough illegal drugs to kill everyone in California

On Friday, a fully operational cross-border drug tunnel was found in San Diego with enough illegal drugs that can kill everyone in the state of California. Federal officials announced on Monday that they discovered the subterranean passage, which is equipped with a rail system and electricity, near the US-Mexico border in California. They said the sophisticated drug-smuggling tunnel linked Tijuana to a warehouse near San Diego’s Otay Mesa border.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy