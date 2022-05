(Grand Forks, ND) -- The National Weather Service is confirming that six tornadoes touched down in the Grand Forks area on May 12th. Weather officials say the tornadoes ranged from and EF0 to an EF2. Five of the tornadoes touched down across the border in Minnesota and an EF1 lasted three minutes that evening in Le Mars, North Dakota.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO