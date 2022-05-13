ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Daywatch: Illinois will stop collecting debt from students who have been ticketed for truancy

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Pe8V_0fctehms00
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, shown in 2020, has decided to prohibit collections on truancy ticket debt, according to a spokesman. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

Hundreds attended a town hall Thursday evening to learn more about the proposal by Bally’s for a $1.7 billion casino, hotel and entertainment redevelopment at what is now the Chicago Tribune’s Freedom Center printing plant in River West. The forum became contentious , the Tribune’s Stephanie Casanova reports, as people’s comments took longer than 90 seconds and their mic was cut off, prompting others to yell out from the crowd. The main theme? As one nearby resident said, “Casinos simply do not belong in residential areas, period.”

In suburban news, the Illinois Department of Transportation has ordered red-light cameras to be turned off at Illinois Highway 83 and 22nd Street in Oakbrook Terrace. The reason given by IDOT, the Tribune’s Joe Mahr reports, had nothing to do with federal allegations the west suburb’s former mayor took bribes to greenlight the cameras, or with threats from a neighboring suburb that it would sue IDOT to get the cameras removed.

And as the Tribune’s John Keilman report last month, students and staff members at Lincoln College in central Illinois had been rallying to try to raise enough money to keep the school going, setting up a GoFundMe page, soliciting foundations and hunting for a wealthy “angel donor.” But in the end, it was too much to raise in too short of a time: The 157-year-old predominantly Black institution is closing today .

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

COVID-19 tracker | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today’s eNewspaper edition

Illinois’ top finance official: Stop sending debts from truancy tickets for collection

Illinois’ top financial official has banned local governments from using a state program to collect debt from students who have been ticketed for truancy, eliminating a burden for families struggling to pay steep fines . A number of school districts around the state, meanwhile, have begun to scale back and reevaluate when to involve law enforcement in student discipline, among them a suburban Chicago high school where Black students have been disproportionately ticketed.

The moves come after an investigation by the Tribune and ProPublica, “The Price Kids Pay,” found that school officials and police were working together to ticket students for misbehavior at school, resulting in fines that could cost hundreds of dollars per ticket. When students or their families failed to pay, local governments sometimes turned to the state for help collecting the money.

‘How can he do that?’: Police Superintendent David Brown appears to overstate links to mass shooting in Back of the Yards

About 15 hours after a corner in the Back of the Yards neighborhood was sprayed with gunfire Tuesday, leaving one man dead and four others wounded, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown held a news conference to update the public on the mass shooting.

But a review of public records shows that some details Brown related were at least overstated and at worst inaccurate . And, the Tribune’s Annie Sweeney and Paige Fry report, it is not the first time that information provided by the Police Department has been challenged.

Doting grandmother, ‘devoted’ sister, single mom and loyal friend, 72, killed in Clarendon Hills BNSF Metra collision, family says

A Metra passenger killed when a BNSF train crashed into a stalled truck was a loving grandmother, a mom of three “very, very strong girls” and a devoted sister and friend to many , according to the 72-year-old Downers Grove woman’s son-in-law. Christina Lopez, of Downers Grove, was killed in the Clarendon Hills crash, according to the DuPage County coroner’s office.

Lopez, known as Chris, was the mother of three “very, very strong women” and doted on all five of her grandchildren. She had 10 siblings and was “devoted” to all her sisters, one of whom she was on her way to visit in La Grange when the accident happened. “It’s obviously been an extremely sad and tragic experience,” said Jeff Klonowski, her son-in-law.

Chicago Bears 2022 schedule: Here’s who they’ll play — and our predictions for each matchup

The Matt Eberflus era in Chicago officially will begin when the Bears open their season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 11 at Soldier Field. The new Bears coach then will get his first taste of the rivalry with the Green Bay Packers when his team visits Lambeau Field for “Sunday Night Football” in Week 2.

The Bears are slated to play three prime-time games in the first seven weeks of the season — the Packers game, a “Thursday Night Football” contest against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field in Week 6 and a “Monday Night Football” game the following week against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.

Here’s how our trio of Bears reporters sees the season playing out.

Summer Movie Top 10 for 2022: Along with ‘Top Gun,’ will Disney, Marvel and Jordan Peele bring audiences back to theaters?

If it succeeds in drawing moviegoers into theaters, Tribune critic Michael Phillips writes, 2022 might well be on its way to a throwback summer season approaching pre-COVID box office action. Is that a pipe dream? Are people ready?

Here are 10 summer movies to anticipate .

Bronzeville Winery draws crowds with watermelon steak, Wagyu burger, plus 8 more new and notable restaurants around Chicago

Bronzeville Winery, the highly anticipated restaurant in the historic neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago, just opened with a modernist vegan watermelon steak and a roasted marshmallow-garnished yam cocktail.

Chef Whitney McMorris, previously at The Aviary and Terzo Piano, makes modern American cuisine inspired by global influences. Her menu features artfully plated fish and meat. She also set out to have one of the best burgers in Chicago , too, with Wagyu beef and smoked Comte cheese.

Comments / 1

Related
freightwaves.com

Illinois town near O’Hare sharply boosts fines for illegal overnight truck parking

A municipality next door to O’Hare International Airport has pushed through a big increase in fines for illegal overnight truck parking. Elk Grove Village has approximately 32,000 residents. Its eastern edge abuts the northwest corner of O’Hare. And with a significant industrial presence in the town, fueled in part by the proximity to O’Hare, the village believed it needed to take stronger steps against what it deemed excessive overnight truck parking.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Downers Grove, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Clarendon Hills, IL
wgnradio.com

The ACLU’s response to Mayor Lightfoot’s newest curfew

Alexandra Block, Senior Supervising Attorney for Criminal Legal System and Policing at ACLU of Illinois, joins Steve Bertrand, in for Lisa Dent, on Chicago Afternoon News to discuss Mayor Lightfoot’s newest curfew in Millennium Park. Thursday through Sunday any minor in Millennium Park after 6pm must be accompanied by a responsible adult following a deadly shooting at The Bean last week.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susana Mendoza
fox32chicago.com

Chicago-area residents to see break on electric bill next month thanks to new law

CHICAGO - Electricity consumers in the Chicago area next month will start collecting a billion-dollar break on their utility bills. It's the result of a little-noticed safeguard that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's negotiators wrote into a new law guaranteeing a certain level of income for the nuclear power plants owned by ComEd's parent company. In case energy prices spiked way up, the power generating giant would have to share its windfall with consumers.
CHICAGO, IL
advantagenews.com

Bill allows Illinois hunters to use lighter rifles

Deer hunters may soon have more firearm options in Illinois. The Illinois legislature unanimously passed a measure permitting the use of centerfire single-shot rifles for deer hunting. The measure could soon be signed by the governor. Master hunter, instructor and owner of New Salem Firearms Larry Dale of Petersburg, Illinois,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Public Radio

Chicago’s City Council passes a new ward map

An overwhelming majority of Chicago aldermen have approved a new ward map that will determine political power and representation in the city for the next decade. Aldermen voted 43-7 to pass the map on Monday. The map — which closely reflects the one proposed in December by the council’s Rules Committee — will create 18 majority- or plurality-white wards, 16 majority-Black wards, 14 majority-Latino wards and one majority-Asian ward.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Could this Café be the Most Popular Breakfast Place in Illinois?

A website claims it has found the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Illinois, I've never heard of this place before BUT the menu looks absolutely mouthwatering... Stacker.com has come out with a list of the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Each State and they say that in Illinois that distinction belongs to a place called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe. They say that Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which is located at 130 E Randolph Street in Chicago, has a 9 out of 10 ratings, and the site goes on to say...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Comptroller#Central Illinois#Bears#Bally#The Chicago Tribune#Freedom Center#Idot#Lincoln College
fox32chicago.com

Air conditioning controversy: Alderman says apartment where 3 women died won't turn on A/C until June

Air conditioning controversy: Alderman says apartment where 3 women died won't turn on A/C until June. Three women were found dead at a Chicago apartment building without air conditioning, and the alderman said that building officials told her they don't turn on the A/C until June 1 no matter how hot it gets. Rogers Park Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) contacted building officials last week after calls from residents about their health and safety. Chicago's temperatures broke records last week.
letsbeardown.com

MAN CATCHES AMAZING EVENT ON THE "L" TRAIN

I know, I know, this is not technically Bears related but this is so funny. A man witnessed a pigeon laying an egg a few feets away from the "L". For those of you not from the city, the "L" is the rapid transit system serving the city of Chicago and some of its surrounding suburbs in the U.S. state of Illinois. Basically, a Subway above ground.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
CBS Chicago

KN95 masks that failed federal testing for health care workers were given to CPS schools in Omicron surge

CHICAGO (CBS) – A concerned teacher sent a tip to CBS 2 worried about KN95 masks sent to Chicago Public Schools (CPS) as part of the agreement to end a five-day standoff between CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union.  One reason for the showdown in early January was concern for health and safety of teachers and students at a time when the Omicron COVID-19 surge was peaking. That teacher's tip indicated the masks felt different. They seemed thinner than other KN95s and were more uncomfortable. A quick online search turned up something even more worrisome for the teacher...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

CDC upgrades COVID risk level for 23 Illinois counties

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise, the CDC has upgraded a number of Illinois counties’ community risk levels from low to medium in its latest map of the country. The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics to determine COVID-19 community level for each county: New COVID-19 admissions […]
ILLINOIS STATE
swmichigandining.com

Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen

We started a tradition with my bachelor party in 2009. I didn’t want to do any of the traditional bachelor party crap. I just wanted to go to a baseball game. We got all of my groomsmen and my dad, ordered wings for a tailgate, and watched the Boston Red Sox beat the White Sox at US Cellular Field.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy