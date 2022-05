MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The gunman who police say opened fire during a college party earlier this year in Merced is now behind bars. According to Merced Police, 21-year-old gang member Adrian Garcia was at the Hanger BBQ and pulled out a gun after a fight broke out on Feb. 26. Officers say Garcia then fired several rounds into the business’ ceiling which caused everyone nearby to scatter out of the bar.

MERCED, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO