ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 2

Related
The Drive

Chevy Corvette Z06 Customers Offered $5,000 in Rewards If They Just Keep Their Car

To get it, there’s only one rule: Don’t sell your new Corvette for 12 months. Whenever a high-dollar, low-allocation sports car is released (think Porsche 911 GT3), there are countless deep-pocketed flippers that follow. They snag early production builds and immediately sell them for huge profits on auction sites that rhyme with "ring a tailor." However, GM doesn't want its exciting new Corvette Z06 to fall into such hands, so it's offering Z06 customers $5,000 worth of rewards points if they keep their car for 12 months.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is a Mustang Cobra?

The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Trucks#Vehicles#Great American Rivalries#The New York Yankees#Boston Red Sox#Boston Celtics#J D Power
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
MotorBiscuit

Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?

Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Thieves Love These Cars: 2021’s Most Stolen Cars

Depending on where you live, car theft and car break-ins can be common. If it happens to you, it’s a stressful and unsettling experience. Not only do you have to deal with losing your car and possibly getting a new car, but you have to come to terms with what you have lost. Every year there is a ranking for the most stolen cars; in 2021, these are the top 10 most stolen cars.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Kelly Blue Book Value of This SUV Is Skyrocketing

We know the used car market is wacky right now. But there are some SUVs that are holding their value better than others. The old rule of thumb was that a vehicle lost about a third of its value the second you drove it off a car lot. That’s not the case with the 2020 Toyota Highlander.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Only 2 Full-Size Pickup Trucks Are Recommended by Consumer Reports

Halfway through the year, Consumer Reports has released its ratings for nearly all 2022 pickup trucks. The Ram 1500 was one of CR’s favorites — no surprise there. Consumer Reports testers typically rate this truck highly in several categories, including overall reliability. This year, the Toyota Tundra also joined the ranks of CR Recommended vehicles. What makes these two full-size pickup trucks better than the rest?
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Rare 1968 Z/28 Camaro Saved From Field After 43 Years!

Every now and again we come across a barn or field find that's extra special—one that has been carefully tucked away from time and is still in pristine condition. This isn't that story, but what this car lacks in condition it more than makes up for in rarity and coolness. Meet a 1968 Z/28 Camaro that is currently being saved from the ravages of time. But how did this rare piece of Camaro history come to find itself abandoned in a damp field to be violated by Mother Nature for over four decades?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

128K+
Followers
31K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy