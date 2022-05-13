Midwest Honor Flights Ramping Back Up

(Sioux City, IA) — A group of “Scraposaurs” has been posted outside Sioux City’s Lewis and Clark Center. Dale Lewis — a sculptor who works with scrap metal — created the traveling display of 14 prehistoric creatures, including a sculpture that looks like one of the most famous of all dinosaurs — the T-Rex. He says one of the “coolest things” about the T-Rex sculpture is the “stubby arm claws, which were “part of a seven-47 cargo bay door latch.” Lewis finds the raw materials for his sculptures from a variety of sources, and most of the beasts he built for the outdoor exhibit came together in two to three months. The 14 sculptures will be on display at the center in Sioux City, near the Missouri River, until April of next year.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO