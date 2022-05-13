ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest Honor Flights Ramping Back Up

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(UNDATED) — Midwest Honor Flights taking veterans to the U-S Capitol are ramping back up after the pandemic shut them down. Near normalcy resumes as the organization is scheduled to fill an aircraft and take off tomorrow (Saturday). Midwest Honor Flight President Aaron Van Beek started the Midwest Honor Flight chapter in March of 2017, when he was still in college. He says the number of veterans wanting to go on a flight continues to grow, with a current waiting list of 850. Midwest Honor Flight has two flights this spring, and three scheduled this fall.

