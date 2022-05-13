ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former ‘Worst Cooks in America’ winner found guilty of murdering foster daughter

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

A one-time winner of the Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America,” who was accused of murdering her foster daughter inside their South Carolina home, has been found guilty of homicide by child abuse.

Jurors deliberated for just over an hour before returning their verdict Thursday, marking the end of Ariel Robinson’s four-day trial, WYFF reported. She is facing life behind bars.

Robinson and her 35-year-old husband, Jerry “Austin” Robinson, were arrested in January 2021 and charge in connection with the death of 3-year-old Victoria “Tori” Smith, who had been under the couple’s care through a foster program.

Jerry Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of little Tori, who died from multiple blunt-force injuries. He took the stand during his wife’s trial and placed the bulk of the blame on her.

Jerry recalled hearing his wife yell at the child on the day of the fatal beating. He said she then started beating her, which he could hear even though he was outside in the backyard. Jerry further claimed he did not know his wife was hitting the child with a belt until he saw them inside.

The abuse lasted for a bout an hour, he said.

Robinson, who also testified, threw her husband under the bus.

“I think Austin has one of the scariest types of anger issues because he holds everything in and he doesn’t let it out and when it does come out, it’s too much because he bottles it up,” she said.

Jerry faces up to 20 years behind bars.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily News

Woman wounded in shootout near Bronx baseball game was innocent bystander, gunman on moped killed

A woman wounded in a shootout near a Bronx baseball game that killed a gunman on a moped was an innocent bystander, police said Monday. At least 20 shots were fired in the gun battle that erupted about 7:40 p.m. Sunday as a baseball game was being played at Bill Rainey Park at Rogers Place and Dawson St., cops said. Gabriel Ramirez Gomez, 27, got into an argument with at least one man and ...
BRONX, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worst Cooks In America#Violent Crime#The Food Network#Wyff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy