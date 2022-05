SRINGFIELD, Ore. – A man was arrested after a high-speed chase took police on a winding course through Springfield and ended with a crashed motorcycle, officials say. Police said that on May 12 just before 9:30 p.m. an officer attempted to catch up to a speeding motorcycle on Highway 126 near Mohawk Boulevard. Officials report the motorcyclist, identified as Destin Michael Wilde, 28, sped away and led police on a chase throughout Springfield that reached top speeds of 70 mph. Police said that the chase ended when Wilde clipped the front of a truck at the intersection of Marcola Road and 28th Street. Police say his vehicle then rolled off the roadway and tumbled to a stop in a grassy field.

SPRINGFIELD, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO