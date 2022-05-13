ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

Prep Sports, May 13

Marshfield’s baseball team ends the regular season Friday with a 4A District 4 doubleheader at Siuslaw (4-9, 9-14) , Florence, 3 & 5 p.m. The Pirates (10-3, 14-8) are in second place in league behind first-place Marist Catholic (11-2, 15-7) and just ahead of third-place Junction City (9-4, 11-8). Marist Catholic...

COVID-19 in Oregon & Coos Co., May 16

OHA report, May 13, 2022 – Cases: 1,667 new, 738,830 total; Deaths: 4 new, 7,560 total; Hospitalized: 210, 16 fewer than Thursday. CHW report, May 12, 2022 – New cases: 13; Active cases: 101; Hospitalizations:0; New deaths: 1; Total cases: 10,836.
COOS COUNTY, OR
Police logs, May 16

According to an entry on the NBPD log for May 12, 3:29 a.m., 3200 block Broadway, “out with subject at location,” 44-year old Christopher Shawn Carter arrested on CBPD warrant charging Criminal Trespass I & Theft III, “cited in lieu of custody.”. According to an entry on...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
Coos Bay City Council & URA, May 17

The Coos Bay City Council will meet on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – 7:00 PM, Council Chambers – 500 Central Avenue, Coos Bay, Oregon. All citizens addressing the City Council under regular agenda items or public comments are required by City Council Rule 2.9.4 to sign-in on the forms provided on the agenda table. If you require a listening enhancement device, please contact the City Recorder. Please silence electronic devices – Thank you. Microsoft Teams Remote Attendance Link Meeting Live Link/Video Agenda: 1. Flag Salute; 2. Public Comments; a. Public Comment Form; 3. Consent Calendar; a. Approval of April 26, 2022 Minutes; b. Approval of May 3, 2022 Minutes; c. Acceptance of April 2022 Financial Reports and Check Registers; 4. Appointment to the Coos Library Board; 5. Appointment to the Coos Bay/North Bend Water Board; 6. Approval of Pride Month Proclamation; 7. Consideration of Request to Display Pride Flag at Coos Bay Boardwalk; 8. Approval to Install a Tesla Supercharger Station on City Property; 9. Public Hearing Regarding Enactment of Ordinance Amending Coos Bay Municipal Code Related to Vehicle for Hire Businesses; 10. City Manager’s Report; 11. Council Comments; 12. Adjourn.
COOS BAY, OR
Coos Co. Airport District, May 16

This is to notify you that the Board of Commissioners of the Coos County Airport District will hold its Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, May 19, 2022, starting at 7:30 a.m. This meeting will be held in the District’s Board Room at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport’s main hangar office located at 1321 W Airport Way, North Bend. The meeting may be attended in person or remotely by calling (224) 501-3412 and using Access Code: 560-722-917.
COOS COUNTY, OR

