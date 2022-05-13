Prep Sports, May 13

The Coos Bay City Council will meet on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – 7:00 PM, Council Chambers – 500 Central Avenue, Coos Bay, Oregon. All citizens addressing the City Council under regular agenda items or public comments are required by City Council Rule 2.9.4 to sign-in on the forms provided on the agenda table. If you require a listening enhancement device, please contact the City Recorder. Please silence electronic devices – Thank you. Microsoft Teams Remote Attendance Link Meeting Live Link/Video Agenda: 1. Flag Salute; 2. Public Comments; a. Public Comment Form; 3. Consent Calendar; a. Approval of April 26, 2022 Minutes; b. Approval of May 3, 2022 Minutes; c. Acceptance of April 2022 Financial Reports and Check Registers; 4. Appointment to the Coos Library Board; 5. Appointment to the Coos Bay/North Bend Water Board; 6. Approval of Pride Month Proclamation; 7. Consideration of Request to Display Pride Flag at Coos Bay Boardwalk; 8. Approval to Install a Tesla Supercharger Station on City Property; 9. Public Hearing Regarding Enactment of Ordinance Amending Coos Bay Municipal Code Related to Vehicle for Hire Businesses; 10. City Manager’s Report; 11. Council Comments; 12. Adjourn.

