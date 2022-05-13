ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#ICYMI: Possible new victim in Astroworld case, man accused of selling fatal drug to 2 students

By Chad Washington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Lawsuit: Woman claims she lost baby following Astroworld disaster. The death toll linked to last year’s Astroworld festival now sits at 11 after learning of the new death after a lawsuit was filed by an...

HPD arrests teens, guard who escaped Louisiana youth center

HOUSTON (KTAL/KMSS) – The three juvenile inmates who escaped from Ware Youth Center early Saturday morning in a car driven by a 21-year-old guard are in custody. Shortly after midnight Sunday, 15-year-old Jeremiah Durham, Tyjuan Lafitte and Na’varaya Lane, both 17, along with Victoria Tune, a guard at Ware Youth Center, were apprehended by the Houston Police Department’s (HPD) Midwest Crime Suppression Team.
NEW SPLENDORA PD INTERDICTION UNIT RECOVERS STOLEN CAR

The Splendora Police Criminal Interdiction Unit observed a stolen vehicle out of Houston Police Department on Interstate 69 near Fostoria Rd. Units attempted to conduct a high-risk stop on the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield to the officer’s lights and the pursuit ensued. Officers pursued the vehicle at high rates of speed leading into Humble. Humble Police were able to successfully deploy spikes strips deflating two of the vehicle’s tires. The driver still continued to drive at high rates of speed on Interstate 69 towards Rankin Rd. The driver then hit a curb causing the vehicle to become disabled. The driver and a female passenger identified as Monecya Mitchell, 17, of 12322 Wild Pine Drive #d in Houston then began to flee on foot. Mitchell was quickly apprehended by a CIU Officer. The driver identified as Reggie Michoud Wise, 36, of 12322 Wild Pine Drive #D, in Houston was apprehended by another CIU Officer along with K9 “Kilo”. During the search of the vehicle, the Wise was found to be in possession of various narcotics and also a STOLEN FIREARM. The Wise was placed in custody for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance x2 (Ecstacy, Crack Cocaine).. Mitchell was placed in custody in custody for Assault on A Public Servant, Evading on Foot, Fail to ID, and two assault causes bodily injury out of Harris County.
Teen charged in Heights High School shooting accused in other violent crimes at school

HOUSTON - The 17-year-old charged in connection with a shooting at Houston's Heights High School last week is also facing charges for other violent crimes against students. Alex Julien Owiesy has been identified as the accused shooter. The teen is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge for the shooting on Thursday, May 12, that left a Houston ISD student with a gunshot wound.
Man shot by HPD officer is hospitalized, charged with assault

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who was shot by a Houston police officer on Wednesday has been charged for allegedly assaulting a officer. Christopher Figueroa, 37, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer this past Friday. He’s currently hospitalized in stable condition with a gunshot wound, police said.
Man found shot to death in north Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex in north Harris County. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the body on Monday night around 9:30 p.m. at the Casa Del Mar apartments near FM 1960 and Kuykendahl Road.
KPRC 2 Investigates: Targeted towing? Nurse upset, towed while visiting patient

PASADENA, Texas – If you’ve ever left a store or business only to discover your car has been towed, you know the sinking feeling. It’s gonna cost you money and time to get it back. One woman called our Investigates team after a wrecker towed her vehicle from a Pasadena apartment complex where she said she was parked in a legal spot. We are looking into the case and what we learned could help you if you are ever in the same situation.
Suspect Arrested for Assaulting a Victim at The Splashtown Water Park

SPRING, TX -- On May 15, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the Hurricane Harbor Splashtown located in the 21300 block of the North Freeway in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, the suspect involved was identified as Crystal Labree. Further investigation revealed that she assaulted another...
Man shot on roof of apartment building while watching lunar eclipse

HOUSTON - A man was shot on the roof of an apartment building while watching the lunar eclipse late Sunday night. The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. off Hardy Street and Frawley Street on Houston's North Side. Police said the man was on the roof watching for the Super...
#Astroworld#Shooting#Drugs#Hate Crime#Dallas Police#Violent Crime#Icymi#Kiah#Eyewitness News#The Woodlands High School
3 injured including 2 teens in shooting on Westheimer, police say

HOUSTON — Three people, including two teens, were injured in a shooting on Westheimer near Highway 6, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday in a shopping center near 13990 Westheimer Road. Houston police say they were responding to a shooting in...
Investigation in New Caney leads to recovery of stolen property

Patrol deputies and detectives from Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden’s Office opened an investigation in the 26300 block of Blackberry Lane in New Caney, Texas, stemming from a traffic stop a deputy made a day earlier during a “paper plate” enforcement initiative.
Body of elderly missing woman with dementia found in Harris Co.

HOUSTON - The search for a missing woman, who authorities said had dementia, has ended with a tragic discovery. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Edna Jackson, 82, was found dead Monday afternoon, one day after she was reported missing. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said she was found on...
