If you would like to capture anything from the screen of your Mac whether it be with an iMac or MacBook laptop, you will be pleased to know that Apple has a quick way to capture screenshots. This quick guide will show you how to take a screenshot on Mac using shortcuts and options, enabling you to save your screenshots to a desired folder or location on your network. The latest operating systems from Apple include a number of easy methods to capture screenshots and record your Mac screen and we will take you through how to screenshot on your Mac in this guide.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO