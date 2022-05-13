ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Ursula Stickles, 98

By Jennifer Wing
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VToQl_0fctYWAL00

Ursula Kalb Stickles, 98, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2022, with her favorite Dean Martin CD playing softly in the background. At the time of her death, she was a resident at The Commons in Auburn.

Ursula was born on Feb. 17, 1924, in Rehau, West Germany, to Franz and Adele Kalb. After marrying her American soldier, Jack, in 1952, she immigrated to the United States and lived for several years in the Albany, N.Y., area. She later moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked for the Social Security Administration until her retirement in 1989. She then relocated to Lambertville, NJ, and enjoyed a second career in real estate.

Ursula enjoyed hiking and was an active member of various Volksmarch organizations in Washington, D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She supported the Friends of the Delaware Canal and she was also an animal lover who was well-known in Lambertville as an animal advocate.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Gridley, and her husband, Chuck, of Skaneateles, her grandchildren, Kate Ahlers and her husband Dan, of Marcellus, and Patrick Gridley, of Auburn, and her great-grandson, Connor Ahlers.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to an animal rescue organization of your choice. To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

John E. Tappan, 87

John Edgar Tappan passed away on May 8, 2022, in his home in Crozet, VA, at the age of 87 years.  He was born on April 10, 1935 in Syracuse.  John graduated from Baldwinsville Academy in 1953 and attended Colgate University before serving in the U.S. Army.  He ran the Tappan family insurance business in […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

F-M grad pens medical book on second opinions

FAYETTEVILLE-MANLIUS – With his new book on the importance of second opinions, 1974 Fayetteville-Manlius graduate William Reiley Butler has sought to provide direction and advice amidst a cautionary tale. Over an eight-year stretch, Butler made it through 11 operations spread out among various New England medical facilities. The first,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Nathan B. DeSilva, 94

Nathan B. “Brit” DeSilva, 94, of Cazenovia, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at Oneida Extended Health Care Facility. He was born Aug. 5, 1927, in Syracuse to William J. and Mildred L. DeSilva. Brit grew up in Onondaga Hill and was a graduate of Onondaga Valley Academy in 1945. He earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Syracuse University in 1950 and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon social fraternity. He married Loreene Evans of Clark Mills, N.Y., in 1952.
CAZENOVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
City
Marcellus, NY
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Albany, NY
Auburn, NY
Obituaries
State
Virginia State
City
Skaneateles, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Jeanne Cox Pratt, 59

Jeanne Cox Pratt, 59, of Skaneateles, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2022. She was a 1981 graduate of Skaneateles Schools. For the past 18 years, she was employed at SCS as a teacher’s aide where she loved being referred to as “Momma Pratt.” Time spent with students, family and friends was special to her.
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville native wins big at Indie Series Awards

FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville native Jason Cicci has never been one to sit back and wait for opportunities to come his way. That being so, the wherewithal to share his artistry regardless of how many callbacks he receives has sent him down the independent route as an actor, writer and producer—a route that has yielded gratifying […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Phyllis Stearns, 83

Phyllis Stearns, 83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her husband and children on Friday, May 6, 2022. Phyllis was born on July 23, 1938, in Auburn, N.Y. to Joseph and Marion Sweet. She grew up in Marcellus with her parents and three sisters, Anne, Mary Jo and Marjorie before entering Delhi College where she earned a degree in architectural drafting. She met Terril Stearns while in school and they married after graduation in 1958. Together they established and built their home in Cazenovia in 1961. Phyllis was employed as a draftsman at Stearns & Wheler and with two other local architectural firms. Phyllis enjoyed her gardens, her many pets and most dear to her were her family and many friends.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

John H. Koerner, 90

John Harold Koerner, 90, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2022, surrounded by many of his beloved grandchildren.  Jack, as he was known to most, was the son of Helen and Harold Koerner and was born in Troy, NY.  He graduated from Monroe High School in Rochester, N.Y., and was a graduate of Dartmouth College […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Martin
Eagle Newspapers

Roberta C. Johnson

Roberta C. Johnson passed peacefully in her sleep May 2, 2022. Predeceased by her husband, Robert B. Johnson; brother-in-law, Keith G. Hawkins; sister-in-law, Mary K. Hawkins; and daughter-in-law, Roberta A. Johnson. Survived by son, Scott R Johnson; granddaughter, Lyndsey Mosher (Ryan); great granddaughters, Layla and Willow; grandson, Scott Johnson; grandson,...
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eye Love boutique celebrates one year anniversary

CAZENOVIA — This spring, Eye Love Optical Boutique in Cazenovia is celebrating its first anniversary. Shawna Clarke, owner and operator of Eye Love, has been a New York State Licensed Optician for over 15 years, working in retail, medical care, and now her own practice. Clarke said the decision...
CAZENOVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#West Germany#The Commons#American#Volksmarch
Eagle Newspapers

Jamesville-DeWitt baseball sweeps East Syracuse Minoa

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Though it had gone through a fair share of mid-season struggles, the Jamesville-DeWitt baseball team still had the upper hand on its neighbors from East Syracuse Minoa. Going head-to-head twice early last week, the Red Rams won both of them, starting with last Monday’s 4-2 decision...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Jordan-Elbridge softball beats Cato-Meridian, stays in top form

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Though successful in the past, the Jordan-Elbridge softball team is rekindling championship hopes with the way it has marched through much of its opposition. The state-ranked Eagles improved to 10-1 on the season last Monday against Cato-Meridian with a pitching gem from Alexis DelFavero as it defeated the Blue Devils 7-0. […]
SPORTS
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus boys golfers maintain undefeated mark

CENTRAL NEW YORK – As they seem to do each spring, the Marcellus boys golf team is steamrolling through all of its Onondaga High School League opposition. The Mustangs dominated last Monday’s match with Cato-Meridian at Sunset Ridge, winning by a margin of nearly 100 strokes as it blasted the Blue Devils 207-306. John White […]
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA boys lacrosse roars back to winning form

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Defeats on consecutive Saturdays to Pittsford and Baldwinsville had slowed down a Christian Brothers Academy boys lacrosse team which had risen to no. 2 in the state Class C rankings. And even when the Brothers left that tough scheduling stretch, it didn’t prove easy, CBA having...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Germany
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia girls track dominates field at OHSL Liberty championships

HANNIBAL – The Cazenovia girls varsity track team overcame stormy weather and six opponents to win the OHSL Liberty Championship Meet in dominant fashion Monday afternoon at Hannibal High School. Despite a 20-degree drop in temperature and periodic wind and rain, the Lady Lakers scored 236 points to outpace Skaneateles (100) and five others for […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles boys tennis takes first league loss to CBA

CENTRAL NEW YORK – One more week of the regular season remained and the Skaneateles boys tennis team was determined to maintain its perfect mark within the Onondaga High School League Liberty division. It did not hold, though, as Christian Brothers Academy hosted the Lakers last Friday and claimed most of the points, handing Skaneteles […]
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Westhill baseball holds off Skaneateles, 8-6

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Having gone eight innings when they first played May 6, the Westhill and Skaneateles baseball teams would gather again exactly one week later. And again it proved wildly entertaining, the Warriors erasing a three-run deficit and then nearly squandering a four-run lead before hanging on to beat the Lakers 8-6.
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy