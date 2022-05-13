Ursula Stickles, 98

Ursula Kalb Stickles, 98, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2022, with her favorite Dean Martin CD playing softly in the background. At the time of her death, she was a resident at The Commons in Auburn.

Ursula was born on Feb. 17, 1924, in Rehau, West Germany, to Franz and Adele Kalb. After marrying her American soldier, Jack, in 1952, she immigrated to the United States and lived for several years in the Albany, N.Y., area. She later moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked for the Social Security Administration until her retirement in 1989. She then relocated to Lambertville, NJ, and enjoyed a second career in real estate.

Ursula enjoyed hiking and was an active member of various Volksmarch organizations in Washington, D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She supported the Friends of the Delaware Canal and she was also an animal lover who was well-known in Lambertville as an animal advocate.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Gridley, and her husband, Chuck, of Skaneateles, her grandchildren, Kate Ahlers and her husband Dan, of Marcellus, and Patrick Gridley, of Auburn, and her great-grandson, Connor Ahlers.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to an animal rescue organization of your choice. To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.