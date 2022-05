Steve Young knows what it's like to face on-the-field adversity. Before Young evolved into a quarterback worthy of earning a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he failed to find his best form with a couple of lousy Tampa Bay Buccaneers teams, and he then spent multiple years serving as a backup for Joe Montana before he proved himself to be an all-time great while with the San Francisco 49ers.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 33 MINUTES AGO