Maine State

Roll Up, Cannabis Cafes May Be Coming To Massachusetts and Maine

By Chantel
 4 days ago
When I was in Amsterdam, I saw many cafes where individuals are able to partake in socially smoking marijuana. Well, if you're looking to attend one of these cafes, you may not have to travel too far. It seems that we may see some marijuana cafes pop up in New...

Maine sees another surge of COVID-19 cases

ORONO — Maine continues to see a surge of COVID-19 cases with some of the highest per capita numbers in the country. The state of Maine is currently experiencing another wave of COVID-19 cases. “It’s been dramatic probably over the last week, week and a half that we’ve seen...
Is it Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Maine?

Summers are short in Maine, which means enjoying every single second of the few warm days that exist each year is important. Fresh off a day at the beach, many people in the Pine Tree State may find themselves behind the wheel of an automobile without shoes and sandals on. But is it illegal to operate a vehicle while barefoot?
Popular Maine Outdoor Festival is Back This June for 2nd Annual Edition

The Cumberland Fairgrounds will be rocking this June. Yes, well before fair season kicks off. After a two year pandemic hiatus, the Wicked Maine Outdoor Festival is back. The very popular festival had just taken off when the Covid outbreak hit. Fortunately, it's finally back for the 2nd annual edition on June 25. The first event was a tremendous success, with the festival reporting over 2,000 attendees.
This is Why I Will Never Try Fiddleheads

I recently moved to Maine and I have come to learn that fiddleheads are a big tradition in Maine. Honestly, at first, I had no idea what a fiddlehead was until I saw them at my local supermarket. I will say that this is one Maine tradition that I will not be trying out.
The 12 Biggest Lakes in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is the seventh-smallest state in the United States, and is seated in the country’s northeast. It is a stunning state with coastal plains, hills, mountains, and urban centers. Massachusetts is a New England state in the United States whose coastline is shaped by many huge bays parallel to the Atlantic Ocean. Because of the enormous number of bays along its coastline, it is nicknamed ‘The Bay State.’ In Massachusetts, there are several bodies of water. Some flow into the Charles River, Connecticut River, or the Atlantic Ocean. There are also numerous lakes in the state and man-made reservoirs built to suit the state’s water needs. These lakes are also major fisheries and provide opportunities for recreational activities such as boating, camping, swimming, fishing, and bird viewing. Below, we will explore the 12 biggest lakes in Massachusetts.
Drivers On This Massachusetts Highway Had a Cruel Reality Check Over the Weekend

As soon as the sun rose on Saturday, it didn't take long for it to feel like we skipped right over spring (which it feels like we've barely had) and kicked summer right into gear. Areas of New England (mostly inland) hit 90 degrees, with coastal areas still feeling summerish with temps in the 80s, giving Mainers, Granite Staters, and other New Englanders a real good reason to get outdoors.
Staff proposal would retain permit for $1B transmission line

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A proposed Maine Board of Environmental Protection order would let stand a permit issued for an electric transmission corridor to serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower. The draft order was written by staff in advance of hearings this week that were postponed because of COVID-19...
Maine's fiddlehead season is back with big prices

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Springtime in Maine holds a window of opportunity for one of the region's most prized delicacies: fiddleheads. These whimsically named plants are sprouting ostrich ferns that are harvested right before they uncurl to full length. They are harvested this early in the season as this...
Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
'People are becoming stuck': Survey finds Maine's homeless population is growing

AUGUSTA, Maine — A new report from MaineHousing released Monday finds the number of people in Maine experiencing homelessness is growing. The annual Point in Time Survey conducted on Jan. 25, 2022 found 4,411 people experiencing homelessness. That is a significant increase from the 2021 report that counted 2,204 people. In 2020, that number was 2,097 and in 2019 it was 2,106.
