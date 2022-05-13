ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Montclair Police donate 55 bulletproof vests to medical workers in Ukraine

By Montclair Local
Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Montclair Police Department sent 55 retired bulletproof vests to volunteer medical workers in Ukraine. The vests were sent to...

montclairlocal.news

Comments / 0

Related
Montclair Local

Celebrating Montclair parks and the man behind them

Residents gathered at Anderson Park on Saturday, May 14, celebrating the legacy of Frederick Law Olmsted. The National Association for Olmsted Parks is honoring Olmsted this year on the 200th anniversary of his birth, with the Friends of Anderson Park holding its own celebration in Montclair. Olmsted, who designed New...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair schools issue nonrenewal letters to 83 staffers

The Montclair school district issued 83 nonrenewal letters to district staff Friday — 48 to paraprofessionals, and 35 to teachers, schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds said. Ponds previously said the district would issue 26 nonrenewals to teachers as well as notices to an undisclosed number of paraprofessionals. These cuts are...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Crime & Safety
Montclair Local

At least two dead following police chase through Montclair, ending in Glen Ridge

An early-morning police pursuit through Montclair that ended in a crash in Glen Ridge has left at least two people dead, according to reports by multiple news agencies. The crash occurred at around 5:20 a.m. May 10 at the intersection of Ridgewood and Bloomfield avenues, when a car being pursued by Montclair police left the road onto an embankment and hit a tree, NBC New York reported, citing law enforcement officials.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Duo charged with murder of man found dead at Eagle Rock Reservation

Two people have been arrested and charged with the murder of a 31-year-old Bronx man found dead of a gunshot wound in the Eagle Rock Reservation in March. Michael Verdel, 71, of the Bronx and Posley Sulaiman, 31, of Detroit are accused in the death of Kelsey Steels, 31, of the Bronx. His body had been discovered by hikers March 4 near the border of West Orange and Montclair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Bulletproof Vests#Montclair Police
Montclair Local

Give a Montclair street tree some love (Town Square)

Montclair’s thousands of street trees are part of what makes this such a special place. Those trees that live between the sidewalk and the street create shady lanes in the summertime, sparkly snow and ice-covered sculptures in the winter, and create a vibrant show of blossoms in the spring and colorful leaves in the fall.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Boy Scout Troop 12 honors Bartlett’s owner

Montclair Boy Scout Troop 12 recognized Harry “Skip” Bartlett, owner of Bartlett’s Greenhouses and Florist, 814 Grove St., Clifton, for the many years of support that he has provided to scouting and the greater Montclair community. The Scouts and Scout leaders in the photo presented him with...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair students win 14 awards in Salvation Army ‘Star Search’ contest

Montclair students won 14 awards in The Salvation Army NJ Corps Music and Creative Arts program “Star Search.”. The following are the Montclair winners and category wins: Micah Hodgson, Elizabeth Davitt, Sarah Knaggs and Jenna DeMichael for drama monologue; Adam Avery for snare drum; Leo Rodriguez for piano solo; Natalie Smith for Brass Solo; John Ferreira for brass solo; Romina Espinoza, Gianmarco Rodriguez and Liana Padillo for dance solo. Montclair also took wins for drama troupe, youth Chorus and youth band.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Montclair Local

More Montclair schools back to masking as COVID numbers rise

School officials reported an increase in COVID-19 cases at Montclair High School, Buzz Aldrin Middle School and Hillside and Watchung elementary schools this week and have implemented 10-day masking requirements for the high school and Buzz Aldrin. Watchung and Hillside schools set masking requirements for one classroom each, according to...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

1 inquiry into Black Montclair firefighters’ allegations of bias is done; another remains

Montclair Township’s affirmative action officer has completed an investigation into Black firefighters’ allegations that a recent promotions test was stacked against them, wrapping up his inquiry nearly two months ago. Among those officials who received Affirmative Action Officer Bruce Morgan’s report was Township Manager Timothy Stafford — the...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
340
Followers
3K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy