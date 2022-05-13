ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

QuickNode Announces Acquisition of NFT Analytics Site Icy Tools

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even though details of the acquisition were not disclosed, it is reported that Icy Tools will keep its platform functionality intact. QuickNode, a blockchain development platform, has announced its acquisition of Icy Tools, a Non-Fungible Token analytics platform. The development means QuickNode would integrate Icy tools API into its platform to...

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coinspeaker

Galaxy Digital Posts Q1 2022 Results, Records Loss of $111.7 Million

Galaxy Digital revealed quite the loss in its Q1 2022 report and has blamed unrealized losses from digital assets for the plunge. Crypto merchants bank Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (TSE: GLXY) recently posted its Q1 financial report for 2022, which showed a sizable loss of $111.7 million. The loss for the period ended March 31st came amid a general slump in the prices of digital currencies. In addition, it also compares to the $858.2 million gain that Galaxy Digital recorded in the same quarter a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Coinspeaker

BVNK Generates $40M in Series A Funding Led by Tiger Global

BVNK will use the funds realized from the Series A round to further its push for regulatory approval. UK-based crypto banking platform BVNK has secured $40 million in a Series A financing round led by investment firm Tiger Global Management. Tiger Global led the funding despite that the company recently reported losses due to the tech stock declines. The round also featured Coinlist, open banking startup TrueLayer, and digital asset custodian Anchorage Digital. Other participants of the BVNK Series A financing include Kingsway Capital, Concentric, The Raba Partnership, Base Capital, Avenir, and more.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

David Marcus Unveils New Crypto Startup Building on Bitcoin Network

The company is looking to build infrastructure for enterprises, developers and merchants to transact on the Lightning network. The former head of the crypto and digital finance operations at Meta, David Marcus, has unveiled a new crypto startup. Tagged Lightspark, the company aims to expand the utility of the Bitcoin network. Asides from Marcus, other members of the team include James Everingham, Christian Catalini, and Christina Smedley.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Coinbase Announces Q1 2022 Earnings, Revenue Down 27% YoY

Despite its Q1 2022 downturns, Coinbase is optimistic that the market conditions are temporary and the company is focusing on the long-term. Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) saw its revenue drop 27% from a year ago to $1.17 billion, according to the Q1 2022 earnings report the company published on the 10th of May. The first-quarter earnings also missed analysts’ estimates, resulting in a 19% fall in Coinbase’s stock during after-hours trading. However, the stock has rebounded a little to be at a loss of 15.67%. Analysts had predicted that Coinbase would report revenue of $1.48 billion in Q1 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Ohanian
Coinspeaker

Galaxy Digital Announces Stock Buyback Program amid Shares Declines

Galaxy Digital wants to purchase 10.6 million of the company’s ordinary shares under the stock buyback initiative. Shares of Galaxy Digital (TSE: GLXY) are extremely down, and the company’s Board has announced a stock buyback program. The crypto merchants bank said the share repurchase would begin amid the declines. The losses came in harder earlier in the week after the company revealed a sizable loss in its Q1 2022 financial report. However, the company said the Q1 losses were fueled by general market volatility. During the crypto market rally in November, Galaxy Digital’s shares were selling at $34. However, the share price had drastically reduced from its ATH to trade at $8.31. Also, the company has plunged nearly 22% in the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Chainalysis Secures $170M in Series F Funding Round, Pushes Company’s Valuation to $8.6B Valuation

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC, is the lead investor in the latest Chainalysis funding. Software company Chainalysis has generated $170 million in a Series F funding round. Following the latest funding, Chainalysis is now valued at $8.6 billion. Notably, the valuation is X2 of what the company was worth when it held its Series E round in June 2021. Chainalysis raised $100 million last June, pushing its valuation to $4.2 billion. The Series E financing was led by Coatue, with support from both new and previous investors. The previous investors included Benchmark, Durable Capital Partners, 9Yards Capital, Dragoneer, Addition, and Accel. In addition, Chainalysis has expanded its operations by opening offices in Singapore and Tokyo. The company is popular for offering its services to law enforcement agencies in nabbing illicit crypto activities. Over time, Chainalysis has grown to serve government agencies, cybersecurity firms, financial institutions, and crypto exchanges in more than 70 countries.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Censorship#Web3#Api
Coinspeaker

Grocery Delivery Platform Instacart Seeks to Debut IPO in Near Future

Instacart has confidentially filed for an IPO, as the company looks to expand further. However, Instacart is yet to provide any details. Online personal shopping assistant Instacart recently filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The grocery delivery and pick-up service platform said it confidentially filed a draft registration statement with the US regulatory body late Wednesday.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Coinspeaker

Arianee Brings Luxury NFTs to Metaverse Following $21M Raise

Arianee’s technology is also being used by luxury brands based out of Switzerland such as the Richemont Group business complex. Utility NFT pioneer Arianee has raised $21 million during a Series A funding round led by Tiger Global. With this raise, Arianee is set to collaborate with The Sandbox on a project poised to achieve better customer relationship management (CRM) on the Metaverse.
TECHNOLOGY
Coinspeaker

BitMEX Launches Spot Trading Platform

The launch of the spot trading platform comes at a time when the market is experiencing a significant downturn. Cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX has announced the launch of its spot trading platform as it is working its way back into the heart of the market. A protracted SEC case with Arthur...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Market Data
Coinspeaker

StarryNift Announces $10M Funding to Power Its Metaverse Launch

The emergence of the StarryNift ecosystem will be marked with an Anniversary Carnival before the end of May. StarryNift, a metaverse gaming platform has announced it has successfully raised the sum of $10 million in pre-A funding round to power the launch of its upcoming Starryverse. According to email statements shared with Coindesk, the funding round was led by Susquehanna International Group (SIG), one of the first and largest shareholders of ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok.
VIDEO GAMES
Coinspeaker

FTX US Exchange Applies for Trust Charter in New York

FTX US revealed its application for a trust charter along with announcing the appointment of a new Chief Compliance Officer (CCO). Marissa MacDonald, experienced compliance professional from Fidelity Investments Inc, will be in charge of the licensed trust. FTX US, the US branch of one of the world’s largest crypto...
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

Nubank to Allow Crypto Trading on App

While the platform will support only Bitcoin and Ether trading initially, it will add support for other cryptocurrencies along the line. Leading Brazilian fintech firm Nubank has announced its decision to enter the crypto trading market. The company launched a new product that will allow its customers to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum on its app.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Jumps 25% after CEO of FTX Buys 7.6% Stake

FTX CEO said that shares of Robinhood present an attractive investment opportunity. However, HOOD stock has been on a major decline over the last few months. On Thursday, May 12, Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX, announced buying a 7.6% stake in one of the zero-commission trading app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD). The FTX CEO disclosed his stake purchase in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Indian Government Mulling 28% Tax on Crypto Transactions

The crypto ecosystem in India has levied a series of taxes with one of the most prominent being income tax which is currently pegged at 30%. The Indian government is mulling the idea to impose a 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on cryptocurrency transactions being carried out in the country. According to a report from CNBC-TV18, the new proposal is coming from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council and it stems from the fact the council now wants to see digital currencies as lotteries, casinos, racecourses, and betting, all ventures considered as high-risk assets.
INCOME TAX
Coinspeaker

Germany Publishes First Nationwide Crypto Tax Guide

Along with crypto tax guidance, Germany is now also working on a supplementary document that will address the cooperation between the federal states and their commitments to the subject. Germany has brought more clearance on crypto regulation, with its federal finance ministry releasing the final version of the crypto tax...
INCOME TAX
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy