QuickNode Announces Acquisition of NFT Analytics Site Icy Tools

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC, is the lead investor in the latest Chainalysis funding. Software company Chainalysis has generated $170 million in a Series F funding round. Following the latest funding, Chainalysis is now valued at $8.6 billion. Notably, the valuation is X2 of what the company was worth when it held its Series E round in June 2021. Chainalysis raised $100 million last June, pushing its valuation to $4.2 billion. The Series E financing was led by Coatue, with support from both new and previous investors. The previous investors included Benchmark, Durable Capital Partners, 9Yards Capital, Dragoneer, Addition, and Accel. In addition, Chainalysis has expanded its operations by opening offices in Singapore and Tokyo. The company is popular for offering its services to law enforcement agencies in nabbing illicit crypto activities. Over time, Chainalysis has grown to serve government agencies, cybersecurity firms, financial institutions, and crypto exchanges in more than 70 countries.

