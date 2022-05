MVYRADIO announced today that it has awarded the latest round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants. This round of grantees includes the local businesses: Nomadic Travel Company in Harwich; Sangha New Bedford and Yoga On The Vine in Edgartown. These businesses will each receive a total of sixty underwriting messages on MVYRADIO to be used in the next three months to inform the public about their business. The flight of 15-second messages is valued at $1200 for each grantee. So far, MVYRADIO has donated $10,800 worth of airtime to this initiative.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO