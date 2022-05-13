ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks fans gear up for Game 6 against Boston

By TMJ4 Web Staff, Elaine Rojas-Castillo
The road to a repeat is making its way back to Milwaukee with the Bucks just one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals.

With game six just hours away, you can feel the pride in Milwaukee. A new Giannis mural will have its official unveiling today and the Deer District has set a capacity limit of 11,000 fans for tonight's watch party.

The energy during the first two rounds of this year's playoffs has been electric with fans filling up the Fiserv Forum plaza, watching every moment of the defending champs taking the court.

Now, as we look toward tonight and what could be another memorable 'Bucks in siz' celebration, those with the team say the phrase is more than just words. It symbolizes what it means to be part of the Bucks family.

"It's about the pride, that to be a Wisconsinite, to be a Milwaukeean. We're the defending champs, so when we say ‘Fear the Deer,’ it's a positive connotation on, you know what, let's bring the spirit of the Milwaukee Bucks to every touchpoint, every fan,” said Ray Daryabigi, Milwaukee Bucks Vice President of Experience.

Should the Bucks walk away with a victory tonight, we now know who will be waiting for them in the third round. The Miami Heat knocked out the Philadelphia 76ers last night.

Tipoff for game six is at 6:30 p.m. and if you want to head down to the watch party, the plaza opens at 4:30 p.m.

Bucks' season over with Game 7 loss to Celtics

Grant Williams scored a career-high 27 points and hit seven 3-pointers, Jayson Tatum added 23 and the Boston Celtics set a Game 7 record with 22 3-pointers to eliminate the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 109-81 on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
