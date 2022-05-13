ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

'We Outside!': A Brief History Of The Black People Cookouts

By Shannon Dawson
NewsOne
NewsOne
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSN6t_0fctVz2900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lD2XL_0fctVz2900

Source: RyanJLane / Getty

B lack people love a good cookout. It’s a time for us to reunite and bond with our close friends and extended family. It’s also the best time to chow down on some good old barbecue. If your family really does it up, you’ll have all the meats, sides, and fixing on deck for the big occasion.  There’s nothing like smelling the charcoal burn before uncle Dan throws on an impeccably seasoned burger patty to grill away, and if you have room, he might even throw on a hot dog for your to scarf down too.  Every family has a relative like Uncle Dan who means business when he gets behind that firey grill.

The fourth of July and Memorial Day are some notable holidays where Black folks go all-in with massive cookouts, but you might parlay with friends and family for a cookout in honor of a loved one’s birthday or for no reason at all but pure joy and entertainment, if the weather’s nice. Why has sparking up the grill become such a huge part of our culture?  Let’s take a look at the brief history behind the legendary cookout, one of America’s most famous pastimes.

When did the cookout phenomena start?

European explorers discovered the tasty tradition while sailing across the sea in search of spices sometime in the 1400s, Food52 notes. Along their travels, they stumbled upon the Caribbean where they found Taíno tribe members cooking up delicious food on long wooden frames. Tribe members called the technique “barbacoa.” The explorers traveled to the U.S. with the fascinating cooking hack in tow and the phenomena quickly spread, traveling to the areas of Virginia, the Carolinas, Alabama, and Georgia. Over time, the term “barbecue” was born.

Enslaved African Americans spread the BBQ tradition across the U.S.

Enslaved African Americans played a huge part in spreading the BBQ technique across the U.S. during slavery.  In preparation for the cookout, slaves were normally tasked with doing the hard work to keep the fire going, which meant hours of digging trenches, monitoring coals, chopping up wood, and even cooking the meat. Historians believe this is why the American pastime is heavily entrenched in Black culture today. As the BBQ evolved, slaves incorporated spice and created sauces, and marinades that enhanced the flavor of the smokey meat, and it was passed down to the next generation as time progressed.

BBQ became political in the 1800s

During the colonial era, smokey outdoor barbecues were often used to build up political support for prospective candidates.  Politics would bribe voters with a little tactic called “treating” where they would offer up the finest booze and a ton of smoked meats to gain political backing, according to Robert F. Moss’s book Barbecue: The History of an American Institution. President Andrew Jackson took the tradition to the next level, often holding a massive barbecue to help promote his policies. Historians say that Jackson put on his very first White House barbecue in 1829. The concept of using the good old BBQ as a political tool carried on throughout the Civil War. Jim Auchmutey’s book Smokelore suggests that BBQs were used as peace gatherings to reunite vets from the North and South.

The invention of the pocket stove

During World War II, government officials hired the Coleman company to design a small burner for American soldiers, which was later dubbed the 5-pound Pocket Stove , according to Kansas Historical Society. Post-war, many families traded in the hustle and bustle of city life for the suburbs. Veterans and their families kept the tradition going strong, often throwing cookouts with their family members and neighbors in the backyard of their white picket-fenced houses, which quickly lead to the invention of the charcoal grill, and it became one hot commodity, according to Slate. That excitement for the grill still pulsates throughout American history today and we can’t wait until BBQ season goes into full effect this summer.
SEE ALSO: The History Of Black People With Blue Eyes Questions People Ask Google About Black People https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aH55Y_0fctVz2900

The post 'We Outside!': A Brief History Of The Black People Cookouts appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 2

not doing it
4d ago

I am white....but the best bbq I ever had was from a black owned establishment in Ferguson Mo (St. Louis county) That was 20+ yrs ago. The side fixens were just as delicious. Where I live now, can't find a place that is as good as that place was.

Reply
2
Related
NBC News

No, Black and Asian people do not resent ‘Western achievements.’ We made them possible.

University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax made headlines and sparked outrage recently for claiming that Black and Asian people resent “Western peoples’ outsized achievements” on Tucker Carlson’s Fox Nation show. Wax, who has a history of racist remarks, told Carlson she thinks “there is just a tremendous amount of resentment and shame of non-Western peoples against Western peoples for Western peoples’ outsized achievements and contributions.”
SOCIETY
Essence

Black And Asian Law Students Want Professor Suspended For ‘S--thole’ And ‘Ingratitude’ Remarks

Amy Wax told Tucker Carlson that, “The U.S. would be ‘better off with fewer Asians,’ and that ‘Blacks’ and Asians are resentful of Western success. Last week, the National Black Law Students Association, the North American South Asian Law Students Association, and the National Asian Pacific American Law Student Association banded together in a joint campaign against University of Pennsylvania Law School professor Amy Wax.
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black History#American History#Black Culture#Cookout#Food Drink#Racism#Ryanjlane Getty B#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
KVUE

Rare, destructive pest discovered for the first time at Texas-Mexico border

PHARR, Texas — A rare pest never before seen at a U.S. port of entry was discovered this month at the Texas-Mexico border. The Cochabamba sp., a leaf beetle usually found in Central and South America, hitched a ride in a shipment of fresh fruit at the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the insect’s travel pattern indicates it is migrating north.
PHARR, TX
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy