38 rescued, 11 dead as US searches waters near Puerto Rico

A sudden human input to the plane's controls appears to have caused a China Eastern flight to plunge nearly vertically into the mountains of Southern China in March, killing all 132 passengers onboard, according to preliminary findings from US authorities investigating the crash.The findings come in part from information recovered from the Boeing 737 flight data recorder, known as a "black box," The Wall Street Journal reports, citing unnamed sources familiar with the US investigation."The plane did what it was told to do by someone in the cockpit," one individual told the Journal.Chinese officials leading the crash investigation have not flagged any apparent mechanical or flight problems with the plane. The China Eastern flight was aboard a Boeing model 737-800, a widely used plane with one of the best safety records in commercial aviation.This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

ACCIDENTS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO