Public Safety

38 rescued, 11 dead as US searches waters near Puerto Rico

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 38 people have been rescued and 11 bodies found as the U.S. Coast Guard scoured the open waters northwest of Puerto Rico on Friday via boat, plane and helicopter in a bid to find more survivors after a boat carrying suspected migrants capsized. What You Need To...

PUBLIC HEALTH

