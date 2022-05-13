ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Toshiba Bags Interest From 10 Potential Investors: Reuters

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9SsV_0fctUfjU00
  • Toshiba Corp TOSYY bagged interest from 10 potential investors after canvassing buyout offers, Reuters reports.
  • The deadline for submitting non-binding proposals is May 30.
  • Long under pressure from activist shareholders, the Japanese conglomerate also announced a special dividend worth $545 million for the second consecutive year.
  • Toshiba, bedeviled by accounting and governance crises since 2015, set up a special committee to explore strategic options, including potential deals to go private after shareholders voted down a management-backed restructuring plan.
  • The report noted U.S. private equity firms Bain, Blackstone Inc. BX, and KKR & Co. Inc. KKR were considering a bid for Toshiba.
  • Price Action: TOSYY shares closed higher by 1.71% at $20.83 on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

JX Luxventure Seeks Potential Sale Of Menswear Segment

JX Luxventure Ltd LLL has formed a special board committee to explore a potential sale of the menswear segment of its business operation. The committee consists of Li Hui Dan, Chairman of the Board, Mu Ruifeng, Chairman of the Audit Committee, and Mr. Jin Yan, a member of the Audit Committee.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Peering Into Oracle's Recent Short Interest

Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) short percent of float has fallen 5.88% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.18 million shares sold short, which is 0.8% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Rivian In Dispute With Supplier Commercial Vehicle Group: Bloomberg

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares fell about 6% on Monday on word the EV startup is in dispute with Commercial Vehicle Group Inc CVGI, a key seat supplier, Bloomberg reported. The probable dispute would jeopardize Rivian’s delivery van contract with Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN, the report added. Rivian alleged in...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Kkr#Investors#Toshiba Bags Interest#Toshiba Corp Tosyy#Japanese#Bain Blackstone Inc#Bx
Benzinga

1B Shiba Inu Burned In The Last 48 Hours, Whale Acquires 110 Billion SHIB

In a Twitter post, @shibburn mentioned that the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD community had transferred 948.6 million SHIB to dead wallets. Whales continue to accumulate SHIB in recent transactions. According to WhaleStats, a large Ethereum investor, whose wallet is titled "BlueWhale0073", has purchased over $1.4 million in SHIB – that's over...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Warren Buffett Exits Wells Fargo And Buys Stake In Its Rival Bank

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-B) bought $3 billion worth of shares in Citigroup Inc C in Q1, giving the group a stake of about 2.8%, according to filings with regulators. The investment came as Berkshire sold the remainder of its position in Wells Fargo & Co WFC, a rival bank that had been a staple in Buffett’s portfolio for more than three decades, Financial Times reported.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $4M Of 5 Penny Stocks

US stock futures traded slightly lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Moderna And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded lower, dropping around 0.5% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

HeartCore Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK and TOKYO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading software development company, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. First Quarter 2022 and Recent Operational Highlights. Grew total number of global...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Is Paramount Global A Value Stock? Inside Berkshire Hathaway's Purchase

Warren Buffett Buffett doesn’t typically bet on acquisitions, but Paramount has been circled as a target with its strong library of content. Legendary value investor Warren Buffett took a stake in a leading media company in the first quarter. Could the purchase by Buffett signal placing multiple bets on the streaming wars or that the company is in the value stock territory?
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyzing T. Rowe Price Gr's Short Interest

T. Rowe Price Gr's (NASDAQ:TROW) short percent of float has fallen 7.43% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.85 million shares sold short, which is 4.86% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

The Retail Sales Report Mostly Meets Expectations But Inflation Clouds The Results

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Tuesday Market Open) S&P 500 futures were trading 1.68% higher before the market open despite mixed earnings announcements from Walmart WMT and Home Depot HD. Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter TWTR remains on hold because of questions around the platform’s number of bot and spam accounts. Meanwhile, gas prices are setting new records ahead of the big Memorial Day driving holiday.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
133K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy