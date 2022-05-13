Toshiba Bags Interest From 10 Potential Investors: Reuters
- Toshiba Corp TOSYY bagged interest from 10 potential investors after canvassing buyout offers, Reuters reports.
- The deadline for submitting non-binding proposals is May 30.
- Long under pressure from activist shareholders, the Japanese conglomerate also announced a special dividend worth $545 million for the second consecutive year.
- Toshiba, bedeviled by accounting and governance crises since 2015, set up a special committee to explore strategic options, including potential deals to go private after shareholders voted down a management-backed restructuring plan.
- The report noted U.S. private equity firms Bain, Blackstone Inc. BX, and KKR & Co. Inc. KKR were considering a bid for Toshiba.
- Price Action: TOSYY shares closed higher by 1.71% at $20.83 on Thursday.
Comments / 0