Sumitomo Mitsui Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

 4 days ago
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial SMFG reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial missed estimated earnings by 52.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $534.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.81% drop in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

