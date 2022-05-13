Sumitomo Mitsui Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial SMFG reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial missed estimated earnings by 52.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $534.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.81% drop in the share price the next day.

