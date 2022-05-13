ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What Does Friday The 13th Mean For The Stock Market?

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M64DU_0fctUIct00

Investors might want to brace themselves for more pain on Friday if past years of this infamous holiday are any indication. Here’s a look at what a Friday the 13th in the month of May has meant for the markets.

What Happened: The stock market is down year-to-date and in the middle of a correction that shows no end in sight. To make matters worse, this Friday is the first Friday the 13th, a day that for some coincide with bad luck, since August 2021.

“This is one of the worst starts to a year ever and now we have to worry about Friday the 13th,” LPL Financial Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick said.

The good news is the last four Friday the 13th occurrences brought positive daily gains for the broad stock market; The bad news is that when Friday the 13th happens in May, it hasn’t produced strong returns.

“Now the bad news: May hasn’t been kind to this day, down the past three times.”

Why It Matters: May ranks as the third-worst month for daily return on Friday the 13th. In 13 occurrences since 1928, the S&P 500 was down an average of 0.35% on Friday the 13ths that occurred in the month of May. This trails only October (-.49%) and November (-.50%) for the worst month on the infamous holiday.

The months of March and June rank as the two best for a Friday the 13th to happen with average returns of 0.56% and 0.55%, respectively.

This could mean that the S&P 500, which is tracked with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, trades down Friday to keep the May tradition alive. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA could also continue to see pressure as large caps haven’t been safe by the market stumbles.

What’s Next: Detrick points out that the S&P 500 has been in a correction since January 3 down 18%. The average correction is -14.9%, making the current correction worse than the average. The current correction has lasted 128 days, far more than the average of 88 days since 1980 for market corrections.

“If it feels like this year hasn’t had many green days, that is probably because that is quite true. In fact, in 2022, only 43.3% (39 out of 90) of the days have seen the S&P 500 Index finish higher,” Detrick said.

The good news for investors is the average one-year return from the low of a correction is 23.0% since 1980. The average two-year return from the low of a correction since 1980 is 37.5%.

Only two times out of 24 has the market been negative for the year after the correction, which could bring some hope to long-term investors.

SPY Price Action: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF is trading around $386.90 versus a 52-week range of $391.96 to $479.98.

Photo: "Anger Management" screenshot, courtesy of Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Releasing

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $4M Of 5 Penny Stocks

US stock futures traded slightly lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Moderna And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded lower, dropping around 0.5% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

The Final Call: Time To Buy These Undervalued Stocks

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth named Intuit Inc. INTU. Shares of the company have lost more than 40% year to date. Tony Zhang said, “I’m trying to catch a falling knife” with ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. He added that he was “buying a long-dated call option on Cathie Wood,” founder of ARK Invest, which has $60 billion in assets.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Friday The 13th#The Stock Market#Lpl Financial#Spdr S P 500 Etf Spy
Benzinga

6 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
STOCKS
Benzinga

1B Shiba Inu Burned In The Last 48 Hours, Whale Acquires 110 Billion SHIB

In a Twitter post, @shibburn mentioned that the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD community had transferred 948.6 million SHIB to dead wallets. Whales continue to accumulate SHIB in recent transactions. According to WhaleStats, a large Ethereum investor, whose wallet is titled "BlueWhale0073", has purchased over $1.4 million in SHIB – that's over...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Warren Buffett Exits Wells Fargo And Buys Stake In Its Rival Bank

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-B) bought $3 billion worth of shares in Citigroup Inc C in Q1, giving the group a stake of about 2.8%, according to filings with regulators. The investment came as Berkshire sold the remainder of its position in Wells Fargo & Co WFC, a rival bank that had been a staple in Buffett’s portfolio for more than three decades, Financial Times reported.
MARKETS
Benzinga

24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Bird Global, Inc. BRDS rose 26.3% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after the company posted strong Q1 sales. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA rose 24% to $0.2666 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 4% on Monday. Evoke Pharma, Inc. EVOK rose 22.7% to $0.3805 in pre-market trading after jumping around...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Sneaky Industry Routinely Outperforms The Stock Market

The Dow Jones is down 7% this month; NASDAQ 14%. Investors are concerned about the performance of their stocks and have no idea when things may turn around. Poor performance across the board has led many investors to seek alternative investments. This ranges from high-end wine and bourbon to NFTs and Crypto, REITs, etc.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why Roblox Stock May Be Headed To $50

Roblox Corp RBLX was trading more than 6% lower at one point on Tuesday in consolidation, after a massive 66% increase between May 11 and Monday brought the stock up to the $36.43 mark. The surge higher negated a long-term downtrend Roblox had been trading in and the retracement lower...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
133K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy