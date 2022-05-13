ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PLx Pharma: Q1 Earnings Insights

 4 days ago
PLx Pharma PLXP reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PLx Pharma beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.66 versus an estimate of $-0.72.

Revenue was up $2.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 7.53% drop in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for PLx Pharma visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

