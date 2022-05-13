ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interactive Brokers' Carbon Offsets Feature To Be Available On Firm's IMPACT App

By Renato Capelj
 4 days ago
Interactive Brokers Group Inc IBKR announced the launch of Carbon Offsets to its clients in Western Europe, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The development comes as the U.S-based brokerage looks to cater to a growing trend of conscious capitalism. The new feature will be available through the IBKR IMPACT app.

IBKR collaborated with Sustain.Life to provide emissions data for carbon-emitting activities available in the app, also.

Why It Matters: “Every investment is an impact investment.”

That’s according to the firm’s ESG Director William Peterffy, who spoke with Benzinga on the IMPACT app, late last year.

Through offsets, investors can reduce their carbon footprints while promoting innovation in sustainability.

“Carbon Offsets makes it easy for our clients to participate in the emerging collective culture dedicated to stewarding our planet while investing in companies that further align with their values through the IMPACT app,” Peterffy said.

