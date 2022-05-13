ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Biden Administration To Inject $150M To Reactivate South Asian Alliances To Counter China: FT

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BcxeU_0fctU8ss00
  • To boost economic engagement in Southeast Asian countries, the Biden administration will invest $150 million in the region as part of its strategy to counter China, Financial Times Reports.
  • The new package comes seven months after Biden promised Asean leaders that he would provide up to $102 million in investments for countries in Southeast Asia.
  • “This reflects a recognition on the part of the administration that we need to step up our game in Southeast Asia,” said one U.S. official.
  • The new initiatives include $60 million for maritime cooperation, and the U.S. will also deploy a coast guard ship to the region to enhance security cooperation.
  • The Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies will create an institute to give three officials from each of the 10 ASEAN nations training in Washington every year.
  • Lisa Curtis, an Indo-Pacific expert at the Center for a New American Security, said the administration was trying to reassure Southeast Asian countries that it was committed to the region, particularly given concerns from some countries that Washington was focusing too much on the Quad at the expense of other relationships in Asia.
  • The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD), colloquially the Quad, is a security group that also includes India, Japan, and Australia.
  • photo via Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

1B Shiba Inu Burned In The Last 48 Hours, Whale Acquires 110 Billion SHIB

In a Twitter post, @shibburn mentioned that the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD community had transferred 948.6 million SHIB to dead wallets. Whales continue to accumulate SHIB in recent transactions. According to WhaleStats, a large Ethereum investor, whose wallet is titled "BlueWhale0073", has purchased over $1.4 million in SHIB – that's over...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Asian#South Asian#Asian Countries#Financial Times Reports#Asean#Qsd#Wikimedia Commons
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
China
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
133K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy