Police have identified the driver of an SUV that was hit by a small plane when it crashed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge in Miami over the weekend. Aida Kazakova, 34, of Sunny Isles Beach, was behind the wheel of the maroon SUV when it was hit head-on by the single-engine Cessna 172 on the bridge Saturday afternoon, Miami-Dade Police officials said Monday.

MIAMI, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO