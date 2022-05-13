England’s COVID prevalence falls again – ONS survey

(Reuters) -Valneva lost nearly a fifth of its value on Monday after the French drugmaker said its COVID-19 vaccine agreement with the European Commission was likely to be scrapped and it might have to rethink its financial guidance. Valneva said the European Commission (EC) had informed the company of its...
LONDON (Reuters) – The leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, Jeffrey Donaldson, said that he would take a “graduated and cautious approach” on UK’s planned legislation to override parts of the Brexit deal. “We hope to see progress on a bill in order to...
MILLIONS of Brits have been urged to take up a rapid test to see if they have bowel cancer. The Health Secretary has called on men over 60 to make sure they have the life-saving checkups. It couldn't be easier - with a home testing kit on offer, or use...
Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
Shielding those vulnerable to COVID-19, while allowing the virus to spread, largely unmitigated, through the rest of the population, would have failed according to a new modeling paper published today in PLOS Global Public Health by University of Bath scientists. Shielding strategies or "focused protection", as advocated for in the...
BELFAST, Northern Ireland (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the government needed an “insurance” option to unilaterally scrap post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, raising the risk of a trade war with the European Union. Johnson says the EU must make concessions on the rules...
(Reuters) – Shanghai achieved on Tuesday the long-awaited milestone of three consecutive days with no new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine zones but most residents will have to put up with confinement for a while longer before a return to more normal life. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see...
LONDON (Reuters) -British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will set out the next steps London is willing to take to tackle trade issues in Northern Ireland later on Tuesday but passing legislation imminently is not on the cards, her ministerial colleague Brandon Lewis said. Lewis, the minister for Northern Ireland, said...
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak has frayed nerves and stirred resentment among many residents of Shanghai but some have thrived in the face of adversity, stepping up with bright ideas and commitment to help their communities through the crisis. Not surprisingly, many such people have...
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden will formally apply for NATO membership in the next few days, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday, but its accession process, and that of Finland, hit a snag when NATO member Turkey’s president said he would not approve either bid. Sweden and Finland need each...
(Reuters) – England cricket chief executive Tom Harrison will step down in June after more than seven years in the role, the country’s board said in a statement on Tuesday. Clare Connor, who is currently Managing Director of England Women’s Cricket, is set to take over when Harrison...
LONDON (Reuters) – Vodafone, the European and African mobile operator, reported a 5% rise in full-year core earnings on Tuesday, meeting the bottom of its guidance, helped by a good performance in its largest market, Germany. The British company, which was backed by a $4.4 billion investment from the...
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar slipped against other major currencies for a third straight day on Tuesday, tempering a long rally as investors cashed out and trimmed bets on U.S. interest rate rises driving further gains. The Chinese yuan also steadied after a steep slide that has taken it...
LONDON (Reuters) – Imperial Brands said on Tuesday it was starting to see some recovery of sales of cigarettes in duty-free shops at airports and in popular European holiday destinations as COVID-19 restrictions ease and people begin to travel more. Tobacco, alcohol and luxury goods makers were hit hard...
(Reuters) -Singapore-based Sea Ltd on Tuesday beat quarterly sales estimates and posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, driven by strength in its core e-commerce as well as digital payments business. Sea shares rose 13% amid a rally in major U.S-listed Chinese technology stocks on hopes of Beijing easing its regulatory crackdown...
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday he was confident that Turkey would support Finland and Sweden in their bid to join the NATO defence alliance, adding Germany would push for a swift accession. The EU is already committed to support Finland and Sweden, said Scholz...
LONDON (Reuters) -Rising inflation and a tough economic backdrop will hold back Vodafone’s earnings this year and could complicate its dealmaking efforts, the mobile phone group warned on Tuesday. The company, which has a new Middle Eastern shareholder, said it expected adjusted core earnings of 15-15.5 billion euros ($15.7-$16.2...
Comments / 0