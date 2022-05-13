ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red flag warnings continue, less wind this weekend

By Chris Tomer
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a dry Friday with highs in the upper 70s in Denver.

Afternoon wind gusts will reach 15-30 mph. Red Flag Warnings will remain in effect.

Red Flag Friday.

The mountains are expected to stay dry with sunny skies and afternoon wind blowing 30-60 mph High temps will be in the 50s and 60s.

Forecast wind gusts Friday afternoon.

Less wind overall is expected this weekend. Afternoon wind gusts will range from 15-25 mph on Saturday and Sunday across the Front Range. Highs temps will stick around 80.

Next week, we have a small 10% rain/thunderstorm chance Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon.

A more significant rain chance might arrive Friday, possibly mixed with snow.

