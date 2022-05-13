ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recap: LifeMD Q1 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03liz6_0fctTKM800

LifeMD LFMD reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LifeMD beat estimated earnings by 30.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was up $10.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LifeMD's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.62 -0.31 -0.67

EPS Actual -0.29 -0.36 -0.51 -0.38

Revenue Estimate 27.47M 25.48M 21.08M 18.21M

Revenue Actual 27.42M 24.95M 22.31M 18.20M

To track all earnings releases for LifeMD visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Moderna And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded lower, dropping around 0.5% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Preview: MediWound's Earnings

MediWound MDWD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that MediWound will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11. MediWound bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

8 Analysts Have This to Say About Johnson & Johnson

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Johnson & Johnson JNJ within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Johnson & Johnson has an average price target of $193.5 with a high of $210.00 and a low of $173.00.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $4M Of 5 Penny Stocks

US stock futures traded slightly lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For IBEX Holdings

IBEX Holdings IBEX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-05-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that IBEX Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40. IBEX Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Hawkins

Hawkins HWKN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-05-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hawkins will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43. Hawkins bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

HeartCore Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK and TOKYO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading software development company, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. First Quarter 2022 and Recent Operational Highlights. Grew total number of global...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lindblad Expeditions

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Lindblad Expeditions LIND stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About First Industrial Realty

Analysts have provided the following ratings for First Industrial Realty FR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $66.0 versus the current price of First Industrial Realty at $53.02, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
MARKETS
Benzinga

iSun: Q1 Earnings Insights

ISun ISUN reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iSun missed estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $7.83 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences IGMS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for IGM Biosciences. The company has an average price target of $53.4 with a high of $74.00 and a low of $30.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Home Depot

Home Depot HD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Home Depot will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.67. Home Depot bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyzing Statera BioPharma's Short Interest

Statera BioPharma's (NASDAQ:STAB) short percent of float has risen 287.8% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 647.70 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.59% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Janus International Shares Are Surging Today

Janus International Group Inc JBI reported first-quarter revenue growth of 50.2% year-over-year to $229.52 million, beating the consensus of $186.85 million. Revenue growth was driven by solid performance across all sales channels, including Restore, Rebuild & Replace up 56.6% Y/Y, Commercial and Other up 51.1% Y/Y, and New Construction up 44.3% Y/Y.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into Oracle's Recent Short Interest

Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) short percent of float has fallen 5.88% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.18 million shares sold short, which is 0.8% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Paymentus Holdings

On Monday, shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PAY) experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up at 0.22% to $13.76. The overall sentiment for PAY has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure.
STOCKS
Benzinga

The Final Call: Time To Buy These Undervalued Stocks

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth named Intuit Inc. INTU. Shares of the company have lost more than 40% year to date. Tony Zhang said, “I’m trying to catch a falling knife” with ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. He added that he was “buying a long-dated call option on Cathie Wood,” founder of ARK Invest, which has $60 billion in assets.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
133K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy