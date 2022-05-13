ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abeona Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Abeona Therapeutics ABEO reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Abeona Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $346.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.44% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Abeona Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Benzinga

HeartCore Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK and TOKYO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading software development company, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. First Quarter 2022 and Recent Operational Highlights. Grew total number of global...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Hawkins

Hawkins HWKN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-05-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hawkins will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43. Hawkins bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices

Over the past 3 months, 13 analysts have published their opinion on Advanced Micro Devices AMD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For IBEX Holdings

IBEX Holdings IBEX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-05-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that IBEX Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40. IBEX Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where Abbott Laboratories Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Abbott Laboratories ABT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Abbott Laboratories has an average price target of $138.25 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $125.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lindblad Expeditions

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Lindblad Expeditions LIND stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Cullinan Oncology

On Monday, shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up at 2.45% to $10.88. The overall sentiment for CGEM has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Home Depot

Home Depot HD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Home Depot will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.67. Home Depot bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Stratasys Are Trading Higher After Hours Today

Stratasys Ltd SSYS reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 21.8% year-over-year to $163.43 million, beating the consensus of $157.56 million. Product sales rose 25.2% Y/Y to $113.07 million. Services revenue increased 14.8% Y/Y to $50.36 million. The gross margin expanded 120 bps to 42.6%. The adjusted gross margin was 47.3%,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Walgreens Boots Alliance?

Walgreens Boots Alliance's (NASDAQ:WBA) short percent of float has risen 10.88% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 22.55 million shares sold short, which is 3.16% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
RETAIL
