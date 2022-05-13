ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semi overturns in Moe Township Thursday evening

By Mark Anthony
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Alexandria, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says on Thursday evening a semi overturned due...

CBS Minnesota

Body Found In Mississippi River In Anoka Identified As Keith Harvell

Originally published May 14 ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A body was pulled Saturday from the Mississippi River in Anoka, and authorities have now identified the deceased. Authorities in the northern Twin Cities suburb say that a 911 caller reported the body around 6:30 p.m. in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street. On Monday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Keith Harvell of Elk River. Harvell’s death remains under investigation. He had been reported as a missing person last month.
ANOKA, MN
WJON

Woman Killed in Morrison County Crash

FLENSBURG -- A Sauk Centre woman was killed in a crash in Morrison County on Friday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:00 a.m. on Highway 27. Twenty-five-year-old Stephanie Hagfors was driving east at Dove Road when her vehicle crossed the center line and made contact with a semi. Her vehicle then left the road and rolled multiple times.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Three kayakers thrown into river, authorities issue warning

(Stearns County, MN) -- The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is asking paddlers to stay off the creeks and rivers until water levels recede. Deputies say three people in kayaks were thrown into the Sauk River near Heim’s Mill on Saturday. A witness told authorities the kayaks hit an object in the water and the three were ejected. Sartell police later located the men on shore. They were checked out by paramedics but didn’t suffer any injuries.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Woman from Sauk Centre dies in crash

(Morrison County, MN)--A woman from Sauk Centre has reportedly been killed in a crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Friday morning on Highway 27. According to the report, Stephanie Hagfors, 25, of Sauk Centre, was driving east when her vehicle crossed the center...
SAUK CENTRE, MN
Douglas County, MN
Douglas County, MN
Douglas County, MN
Alexandria, MN
Minnesota Accidents
Alexandria, MN
Florida State
Alexandria, MN
Minnesota Crime & Safety
bulletin-news.com

Victim Crushed by Grain Bin in Minnesota Storm was a Volunteer Firefighter

As a result of the storms that went through the area, a volunteer fireman from west-central Minnesota perished Thursday evening while on his way to storm-watching duty. Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Holien confirmed Ryan Leif Erickson, 63, as the storm’s casualty on Friday. When a big grain bin was blown over by severe winds and fell on Erickson as he was prepared to leave his farm to monitor storms near Blomkest, he died in the line of duty.
BLOMKEST, MN
KELOLAND TV

Pursuit leads authorities through 3 counties

BIG STONE COUNTY Minn. (KELO) — One person was arrested after a high speed pursuit went through three Minnesota counties. The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started around 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon. They learned that a Cadillac was coming from Milbank, South Dakota at a high rate of speed.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
FireRescue1

Minn. volunteer firefighter dies on storm watch duty

BLOMKEST, Minn. — A volunteer firefighter was killed Thursday evening near Blomkest when high winds knocked a grain bin over onto his car, killing him. Ryan Leif Erickson, 63, was on storm watch duty on his property at the time, CBS Minnesota reported. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office announced...
BLOMKEST, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man rushed to hospital after grill explosion

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man sustained severe burns after his grill exploded. It happened in the area of Buena Vista Mobile Homes (4301 El Tora Blvd) shortly after 4 p.m. Monday. Fargo Police say a 35-year-old man poured gas on a grill he believed to be no...
FARGO, ND
WJON

Two Kayakers Rescued From Mississippi River in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Two kayakers were rescued from the Mississippi River in St. Cloud Saturday. The St. Cloud Fire Department says they responded to a call of two kayakers in distress just south of the Beaver Island Boat Launch around 6:00 p.m. Authorities say they helped the first kayaker and her dog get off a nearby island where they had taken shelter.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Otter Tail County: Barn fire leads to 1,000 livestock deaths

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says multiple fire agencies responded to a barn fire with livestock inside. The Henning Fire Department says more than 1,000 goats and a litter of puppies were inside the barn, which was fully engulfed in flames upon the department's arrival. The barn, along with a loafing shed and a milking parlor, were completely destroyed by the fire. The department says no animals survived the blaze.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
WJON

Strong Winds Blow Vehicles Off Interstate Near Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA -- State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says troopers responded to several overturned semis & crashes from straight-line winds Thursday night - some of those crashes resulted in injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says 24-year-old Katherine Gruver of West Fargo, North Dakota was traveling east near Alexandria at about 7:10...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
WJON

4 Stearns County Women Among 10 Finalists for Princess Kay

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four women from Stearns County are among the 10 finalists to become the next Princess Kay of the Milky Way. The Midwest Dairy Association held its Dairy and Promotion Leadership event over the weekend in Minneapolis. The local women who have been named finalists are 20-year-old Alex Christen...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch for Highly Invasive Jumping Worms in MN

MINNEAPOLIS -- As you get out and start working on your yard and in your garden, you are being advised to watch for the highly invasive jumping worms. The worms can damage the soil and gardens. They have spread across several Midwestern states, including here in Minnesota. So far there...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Goats, puppies die in Otter Tail County barn fire

HENNING, Minn. (KFGO) – About 1,000 goats and a litter of puppies have died in a barn fire near Henning east of Fergus Falls. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the Henning, Deer Creek, Ottertail, Vining and Wadena fire departments responded on Friday. The barn was fully engulfed in fire when the Henning department first arrived on the scene. The barn and equipment inside were destroyed.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Mayor identifies hero who engaged shooter

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says former Buffalo Police Lieutenant Aaron Salter is a hero after exchanging gunfire with the suspect in the Buffalo supermarket shooting and lost his life as a result of trying to protect others.
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT – MAY 13, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Cheyenne Deplazes Lynn, 21 of Fargo, for Fifth Degree Drug Possession. Lukas Eld Austin, 25 of Crookston, for Disorderly Conduct.
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Large barn fire kills 1,000 goats

HENNING, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More than 1,000 goats were killed in a large barn fire. The first call came in around 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 13, at 26486 520th Ave. near Henning. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a litter of puppies were also killed. A barn,...
HENNING, MN

