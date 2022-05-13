ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$27 for beer? ‘Totally indefensible’: Here’s the new pricing policy at some of the area airports.

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A single complaint about the high price of beer by a traveler has led to a new pricing policy at some of the area airports.

The complaint came last July when a traveler posted on social media about a $27 beer price at LaGuardia Airport.

The Port Authority agreed that was too much. An investigation found 25 customers were charged what the Port Authority called "totally indefensible" prices for beer.

Vendors will now have price caps and will also have any surcharges they levy limited to 10%.

