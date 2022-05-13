ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Biden administration looks for ways to alleviate infant formula shortage

By Jennifer Shutt
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZxByF_0fctSkDX00

Baby formula is offered for sale at a big box store on January 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Baby formula has been is short supply in many stores around the country for several months. | Scott Olson/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration sought to assuage parents’ concerns over an ongoing infant formula shortage Thursday, though officials couldn’t offer a timeline for when store shelves would be fully stocked again.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is working to “cut red tape,” increase imports of formula and broaden what types of formula are available to participants in the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program.

Psaki couldn’t say how soon the Abbott infant formula facility, which halted production after four children contracted bacterial infections, would be able to restart manufacturing. But she noted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration won’t allow production lines to begin running until it’s safe.

“I think it’s also important to note that the reason we’re here is because the FDA took a step to ensure that babies were taking safe formula,” Psaki said. “There were babies who died from taking this formula, so they were doing their jobs.”

The federal government, Psaki said, is calling on retailers to impose purchase limits to prevent people from hoarding baby formula, an issue she said is being driven by scared parents as well as people buying up formula to sell it at a price markup.

The White House is also asking state attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission to address price gouging or unfair market practices, according to a fact sheet released Thursday.

Psaki said efforts from manufacturers and the Biden administration have led to more infant formula being produced “in the last four weeks than the four weeks preceding the recall.”

However, there wasn’t much advice Psaki was able to offer parents who cannot find formula for their children and have no idea what to do or where to look.

Psaki said she would “certainly encourage any parent who has concerns” to call their doctor or pediatrician.

Abbott issued a voluntary recall in mid-February for Similac, Alimentum and EleCare infant formula produced in its facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after four children contracted bacterial infections.

The U.S. FDA has issued a warning to parents that they shouldn’t attempt to make their own baby formula, saying that could cause severe health issues in their children.

“The potential problems with homemade formulas include contamination and absence of or inadequate amounts of critical nutrients,” the FDA said in a statement. “These problems are very serious, and the consequences range from severe nutritional imbalances to foodborne illnesses, both of which can be life-threatening.”

FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf issued a statement earlier this week saying the agency was “doing everything in (its) power to ensure there is adequate product available where and when they need it.”

Califf will face questioning from U.S. lawmakers next week after being called to testify before the House Committee that oversees the FDA’s funding.

Georgia Democratic Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, Jr., chair of the subcommittee, said in an announcement for the hearing that he’s deeply concerned “that a lapse in infant formula safety has led to the death and hospitalization of at least two babies.”

“This problem is made worse because many families and state nutrition programs rely on the infant formula supplier in question, and the recall has resulted in a shortage,” Bishop said.

Connecticut Democrat Rosa DeLauro, chair of the full committee, said the panel will lead “the way in examining the contaminated infant formula produced at an Abbott facility” as well as “the FDA’s delayed response to this horrific incident, and the subsequent nationwide infant formula shortage.”

“The whistleblower report I submitted for the record details a culture at Abbott of falsifying records, turning a blind eye to safety and product concerns, and retaliating against any employee who brought these issues to light,” DeLauro continued.

“It is not enough to simply focus on supply chain issues. We must examine many states’ reliance on infant formula produced by Abbott. We must ensure federal food safety agencies are doing their job.”

The post Biden administration looks for ways to alleviate infant formula shortage appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 4

Related
Michigan Advance

The Michigan candidate filing deadline has passed. Here are the 2022 races to watch.

Updated, 10:44 a.m., 4/21/22 Several Republican candidates for governor descended on the Richard H. Austin Building in Lansing Tuesday to drop off petition signatures necessary to make it onto the August ballot before the deadline to do so. Ten Republicans who hope to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November filed signatures with the Bureau […] The post The Michigan candidate filing deadline has passed. Here are the 2022 races to watch. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Whitmer has a strong economy on her side as she seeks reelection

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer faces reelection this year during an extraordinary mix of economic, political and social conditions unlike anything most voters have seen in their lifetimes. The environment enveloping the governor’s race has it all: a booming economy, surging inflation, a brutal invasion of Ukraine by Russia that threatens to become World War III, […] The post Rick Haglund: Whitmer has a strong economy on her side as she seeks reelection appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Bipartisan bills would help screen kids for dyslexia, provide teacher training

Most kids have received a “Happy Birthday” card with a handwritten note from a loved one.  But for about 20% of children who have dyslexia, like Anri Haglund, now 14 and a seventh-grader, reading birthday messages often comes with anxiety and stress as they try to decipher them or read them aloud at parties. “There […] The post Bipartisan bills would help screen kids for dyslexia, provide teacher training appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
State
Georgia State
Chicago, IL
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Rosa Delauro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Formulas#Infants#Federal Trade Commission#White House
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy