Gamechanger

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — She sat alone in her cold apartment, yet she did not feel lonely. She was in the company of her things — her oil paintings and her knickknacks. Her things were all she had left — the old photographs blanketing each wall, the ancient newspaper clippings featuring her young, bright smile, and the memories. But even the memories were fading, like a wonderful dream that you can’t quite remember. Slowly, day by day, month by month, her brain grew fuzzier, and the memories became harder to distinguish. She closed her eyes, willing the memories to come back, but there was nothing. It was like looking through a foggy window — features can be seen, yet not distinguished. Her eyes still shut, a jumble of voices and tunes filled her head. Soon, she drifted off to sleep.

RIPLEY, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO