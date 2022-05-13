Gamechanger

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

 4 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Prizes will be...

WVNews

Color Run craziness

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The first ever Ripley Elementary PTO Color Run was a rousing success with 282 participants and all money raised goes towards playground equipment.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Community supports Easthom

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Alex Easthom is a local golf standout from Ravenswood High School. Now playing golf for the Hilltoppers at West Liberty University, golf has always been his passion. On May 10, Easthom was headed to Ohio for a golf tournament when things took a horrible...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Davis is speaker for 10 Weeks to 10K

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The 10 Weeks to the 10K program continues Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 123 Sixth St., in Clarksburg. A short program by Angelina Davis, EP, MS will address the importance of exercise to heart health. The American Heart Association recommends 150...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Henry Reall

BAYARD, W.Va. — Henry Cromwell Reall, 90, of Bayard, W.Va. died peacefully on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Brightwood Nursing Center in Follansbee, W.Va. He was born on Oct. 11, 1931 in Terra Alta, W.Va., the son of the late Walter and Elsie (Deal) Reall. In addition to his...
BAYARD, WV
WVNews

Clara Weisheit’s photography ‘pictures’ Ravenswood’s past

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — When Clara Weisheit was taking photographs in the early 1900s, she probably did not realize what a gift she was leaving for the town she loved. The abundance of photographs that were sold blindly in an estate auction in 1965 have partially found their way home. Three sets were sold, one to Rob Benson, who is the unofficial historian of the town. One was bought by another unknown local who donated them to the Jackson County Historical Society. The last group was purchased by someone in Huntington who is currently unknown.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The 10 Weeks to the 10K program continues Tuesday at 6 p.m. at…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Good Shot Judy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Big amp jazz band Good Shot Judy is coming to The Robinson Gra…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Elizabeth Claydon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — At least 5% of pregnant women will experience an eating disord…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Rainbow & lightning in Morgantown, West Virginia

It isn't every day you get to see a rainbow. It definitely isn't every day you get to see a rainbow and lightning together. And it definitely, definitely isn't every day that you're able to catch it on video. But that's just what WV News reader Ran Tanner did, and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Taking Time

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — She sat alone in her cold apartment, yet she did not feel lonely. She was in the company of her things — her oil paintings and her knickknacks. Her things were all she had left — the old photographs blanketing each wall, the ancient newspaper clippings featuring her young, bright smile, and the memories. But even the memories were fading, like a wonderful dream that you can’t quite remember. Slowly, day by day, month by month, her brain grew fuzzier, and the memories became harder to distinguish. She closed her eyes, willing the memories to come back, but there was nothing. It was like looking through a foggy window — features can be seen, yet not distinguished. Her eyes still shut, a jumble of voices and tunes filled her head. Soon, she drifted off to sleep.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Calendar of events for Tuesday

Purple Heart meeting for May, noon, IHOP restaurant, Exit 124 of Interstate 79. Harold Wilson, 304-203-5856; Porter Southern, 304-584-5906. Stonewood Sewer Board meeting, 4:30 p.m., council chambers. Celebrate Recovery at Clarksburg Baptist Church meets in-person Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Any questions: Lou Ortenzio 304-677-8880, Louortenzio@gmail.com. Stonewall...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Big amp jazz band Good Shot Judy to perform at Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Big amp jazz band Good Shot Judy is coming to The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg, on Aug. 26. Sound. Energy. Swagger. All these arrive onstage when Good Shot Judy shows up. Grounded in the swinging cadence of the big band era, Good Shot Judy boldly ventures wherever whimsy leads them. The big amp jazz band brings melodic muscle to every show, fueled by revelers young and old who eagerly follow them on an exhilarating ride through this golden age of music.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WV News welcomes Billie Jo Shillingburg back home to Keyser

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mineral News & Tribune is happy to announce the return of another hometown staff member — Billie Jo Shillingburg — as of Monday, May 16. She brings an impressive 37 years of digital and print advertising experience to the hometown news service.
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Milton Canon

ACCIDENT — Milton Dent Canan, 78, of Accident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland, surrounded by his family. Born on April 4, 1944 in Crellin, he was a son of the late Harry Wilbert and Bessie Jane (Hebb) Canan. Milton grew up on...
ACCIDENT, MD
WVNews

On the Mark: State Track Meet is an annual favorite

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — I have a lot of favorites when it comes to sports. And this week is one of those. The West Virginia High School State Track and Field Meet is upon us. The annual event gets started on Wednesday and will continue through Saturday. Like...
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

DUI simulator to visit Ripley High School

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) has restarted their DUI Simulator Program. New safety measures and sanitization processes have been instituted to maximize student safety. With new protocols in place, the DUI Simulator will visit Ripley High School on May 17. The...
RIPLEY, WV

