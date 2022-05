Dense Fog Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kent; New Castle; Sussex SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 230 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN DELAWARE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL DELAWARE KENT IN NORTHERN DELAWARE NEW CASTLE IN SOUTHERN DELAWARE SUSSEX IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MARYLAND CAROLINE KENT QUEEN ANNE`S TALBOT IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY CAPE MAY CUMBERLAND SALEM THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CENTREVILLE, CHESTERTOWN, DENTON, DOVER, EASTON, GEORGETOWN, MILLVILLE, OCEAN CITY, PENNSVILLE, AND WILMINGTON.

KENT COUNTY, DE ・ 22 HOURS AGO