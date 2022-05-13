ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dying Orca Trapped in Shallows For a Month Makes Miracle Recovery

By Robyn White
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

A dying orca that had been trapped in the shallows of Denmark for four weeks has miraculously started swimming again.

After observing the stranded whale for a month, researchers were certain the orca would die. Birds had even begun feasting on its immobile body.

However, as researchers when to check on his condition, on May 9—as they had done regularly ever since the whale became stranded—they discovered he was gone.

The whale was first spotted by researchers in October, swimming close to the shore in the north of Denmark, David Lusseau—a Professor of marine sustainability at Technical University of Denmark, who has been closely following the case— said on Twitter.

The events occurred just 10 kilometers away from Lusseau's home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TDLW9_0fctResy00

The young male orca appeared to be in poor health as he moved closer to the shore. Eventually, he entered the Limfjord—a shallow sea located in North Jutland .

The whale appeared to be staying in just one spot, and spending more time than usual at the surface of the water. In early April, he stopped swimming altogether.

Lusseau said on Twitter his body was "partially out of the water and not moving at all." His dorsal fin flopped—this happens to whales who spend a lot of time at the surface, as their tissue is less able to support it staying upright. When seen in the wild, it often means the whale is emaciated.

It is not clear what made the whale unwell. Marine wildlife strandings are not uncommon, however whales almost always die if trapped out of deep water for a large amount of time.

When Lusseau saw the whale, he "feared it was over." Yet, as the days passed over the month of April, the stranded whale did not die—despite sea gulls beginning to prey on him, discovering he was an easy meal.

When it was discovered he was gone, sightings of the whale nearby confirmed that he was swimming again and engaging in normal behavior.

Lusseau said his gull wounds appeared to be healing, and as he began eating again, his body size grew back to normal. While the whale is still in poor condition, researchers will continue monitoring him over the coming months.

Lusseau told Newsweek that scientists already know that whales have "a lot of cognitive abilities" and are " great problem solvers ."

"For me, it is not so much whether it means the whale is intelligent—it is such a hard notion to define in the first place, even with humans! It is more whether this was intentional behaviour emerging from a reasoned decision," he said.

"When any species is sick, there are a lot of bodily responses which force us to slow down and try to recover (when you get a high fever and have cold-like symptoms, you are not feeling like running a marathon). It is tricky when you are a dolphin because you can't really lay low somewhere until you get better. Well, looks like this whale could."

Lusseau said the whale may have ended up in this place "by chance," but he also could have sought it out intentionally. If the whale did in fact intentionally seek out a place to rest while sick, this indicates "complex planning behavior."

To Lusseau's knowledge, this sort of behavior has not been observed before.

"Many of the places where people have been studying killer whales more intensively have much steeper shorelines. Live strandings happen rarely (and then it is hard to know whether it is intentional or not).

"I do not know of a similar case with any species of dolphins or whales for that matter. I fear it would take a full necropsy to find out [what happened]. So part of me hopes we never get to find out," he said.

Comments / 13

DB ...
3d ago

I don't think it was happenstance at all... I think the Orca did plan this out. He positioned himself perfectly to where he had just enough water level to survive and yet it was still shallow enough so that he wouldn't drown... the shallowness provided another safety net; nothing bigger could get at him while he recuperated. Good plan since it worked. I might even go so far as to bet he knew humans would not be a threat to him.

Reply(1)
8
Barbara Orser
4d ago

may the good Lord continue to have his healing hands upon this whale 🐳 pray that he makes a full recovery 🙏🐋❣️

Reply
8
Related
dailyphew.com

Orca Stranded Among The Rocks Cried Until They Came To Help Her

For one of the orcas in a pod in Hartley Bay, British Columbia, Canada, a routine seal hunt quickly transformed into a life-or-death emergency. One of the tiny girls made a decision that stranded her in a rocky enclave. As her heavy body lay between the rough rocks, she was afraid and disoriented, displaying major indications of stress; she was overwhelmed and yelled out in agony.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orca Whales#Swimming#Shallows
WESH

Petal, tortured and neglected rescue dog, has died

LOCKHART, Fla. — A beloved rescue dog that was found "near death" last summer near Forest City Road hassadly passed away. According to Poodle and Pooch Rescue, the dog named Petal was found in July of 2021, hog-tied, her mouth taped shut, eyes matted shut, dehydrated, emaciated and weak. A good Samaritan thought the pup was a stuffed animal, but jumped out of her vehicle when she realized it was a real dog.
LOCKHART, FL
ohmymag.co.uk

Dogs who were about to be euthanized, saved by this heartbreaking photo

You surely come across many homeless dogs who are adopted into happy families on the internet. Unfortunately, not every dog at the shelter has the same fate. Some dogs spend their entire lives at the rescue centre. However, due to the rising population, many shelterseuthanise their canine residents. These two pups were scheduled to be euthanised as well.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Rare 12-Foot-Long Sea Creature Washes Ashore in Front of Beachgoers: VIDEO

Many people believe that Australia is the strange or dangerous animal capital of the world. After all, it seems that just about everything in the great outdoors Down Under evolved to frighten or kill humans. However, they don’t have a corner on the weird animal market. Recently, beachgoers in New Zealand came across a rare sea creature that rivals the weirdness of anything in Australia.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

One of the Worst Invasive Species on Earth Spotted in Western Washington

There have been confirmed sightings of African clawed frogs, one of the world's worst invasive species, in Washington's Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell. State officials warn that the invasive species which can adapt to highly diverse environmental conditions - even in outer space - are eating and competing with local animals, CBS News reported. The predatory semi-aquatic frog native to sub-Saharan Africa reproduces so rapidly, double the population and range within 10 years, according to Washington Invasive Species Council (WISC).
KING COUNTY, WA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
942K+
Followers
93K+
Post
831M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy