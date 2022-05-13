ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Alina Kabaeva, Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend, Hit by Sanctions

By Isabel van Brugen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin 's rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva, was hit by U.K. sanctions on Friday over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The British Foreign Office announced a fresh wave of sanctions aimed at Putin's inner circle. The list targets his family and friends, including his former wife and cousins, and Kabaeva, a 39-year-old former Olympic gymnast who has been romantically linked to the Russian leader.

Travel bans and asset freezes will be imposed on Kabaeva and her grandmother Anna Zatseplina, and Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, Putin's former wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FI60u_0fctRZQD00

"We are exposing and targeting the shady network propping up Putin's luxury lifestyle and tightening the vice on his inner circle," Liz Truss, the British foreign secretary, said in a statement. " We will keep going with sanctions on all those aiding and abetting Putin's aggression until Ukraine prevails."

Putin has denied being romantically involved with Kabaeva. The former gymnast has also declined to confirm rumors that she is or has been in a relationship with the Russian leader.

The British government said Kabaeva allegedly has "a close personal relationship" with Putin, and previously sat as a deputy in the Duma for Putin's United Russia party.

The U.K.'s sanctions list notes that Kabaeva is the chair of the board of directors of National Media Group (NMG), which it describes as "actively promoting Russian propaganda" regarding the invasion of Ukraine, which Putin launched on February 24.

NMG, founded in 2008, describes itself as the largest Russian private media holding company. It owns and operates a network of state-controlled television and radio stations, including Channel 1, and publishes newspapers.

"Accordingly, Kabaeva is involved in destabilizing Ukraine as she herself or through her association with NMG is responsible for, engages in, provides support for, or promotes any policy or action which destabilizes Ukraine or undermines or threatens the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or independence of Ukraine," the British foreign office said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uugvr_0fctRZQD00

The Biden administration has held off on sanctioning the 39-year-old for fear of escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Last month, Kabaeva was pictured in public for the first time since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. She made a rare public appearance when she attended the first rehearsal of a junior rhythmic gymnastics festival at Moscow's VTB Arena on April 21.

The former gymnast has two Olympic medals, 14 World Championship medals and 21 European Championship medals.

Rumors that Kabaeva and Putin are romantically linked have circulated for years.

Russian newspaper the Moskovsky Korrespondent was shut down in 2008 shortly after the outlet reported that Putin had plans to divorce his former wife Lyudmila for Kabaeva.

Responding to newspaper reports in 2008, Putin said: "I have always disliked those who, with their snotty noses and erotic fantasies, break into other people's private affairs."

Newsweek has contacted Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

Update: 05/13/22, 8:30 a.m. EDT: This article was updated with additional details, quotes, and background information.

Comments / 81

Gean Rieger
4d ago

Why? You can see they are involved, he never smiles but he is in this picture. Wish he had a heart toward Ukrainian they did not threaten Russia, does he have God in his life??

Reply(3)
30
Peggy Moyer
4d ago

she has children by Putin and rumors are she's expecting another baby and Putin is not happy about the pregnancy.

Reply(11)
34
bigZ
3d ago

Sanctions never work on presidents, nor on his surroundings , we love to or show a picture that we are doing something good , 80 billions dollars went to a losing in Ukraine and we are # one country with homeless people .all wars in the world we either caused it or we are supporting it .the 80 billion dollars could have lowered the gas prices that we are all struggling to manage daily .

Reply(2)
15
Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin’s ‘secret girlfriend’ is rumoured to be pregnant again, the Russian President isn't thrilled

The Russian President prefers to keep quiet about his private life, but he cannot silence rumours. It is believed that Putin and Alina Kabaeva have been in a relationship since 2008. The Russian President has denied these rumours but he has been seen on various occasions with the ex-gymnast. A Russian news channel has said that Kabaeva is pregnant again.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alina Kabaeva
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Survivors of steelwork hell humiliated by Vladimir Putin's troops: Mariupol refugees were subjected to humiliating interrogation, labelled 'scum' and had their underwear checked by Russian soldiers before being freed

Refugees from Mariupol were subjected to a humiliating interrogation by Russian troops before they were finally freed from the steelworks where they had been hiding for two months. Exhausted survivors told the Daily Mail they were called ‘Ukrainian scum’, had their underwear checked and were forced to give their fingerprints...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#British#United Russia Party#National Media Group#Nmg#Putin La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin wants his ‘girlfriend’ to declare victory over Ukraine

Alina Kabaeva, Putin's alleged girlfriend, has been spotted in Moscow again! Just in time for the ‘Alina Festival’, named after the famous Olympic gymnast, Putin's girlfriend Alina Kabaeva has reappeared on the scene. Contrary to her usually discreet appearance, she clearly showed her support for the war in Ukraine.
EUROPE
The Independent

Elon Musk says he is ‘OK with going to hell’ as he suggests he could be killed

Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death.The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.“I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination,” he wrote in his latest post.Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Hundreds of prisoners of war including captured British fighters could be 'forced to march through Red Square' during Putin's Victory Day military parade, analysts fear

Hundreds of prisoners of war - including captured British fighters - could be forced to march through Moscow's Red Square during Vladimir Putin's Victory Day military parade, a think tank has warned. The Ukraine-based Centre for Defence Strategies said that 500 captured fighters could be 'forced to go through Red...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
942K+
Followers
93K+
Post
831M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy