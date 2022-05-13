ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Top cannabis official faces lawmakers during five-hour hearing

By Sophie Nieto-Munoz
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOdgK_0fctRXel00

The state's top cannabis commission officials faced questions from lawmakers at a hearing initially called to discuss their delays in setting up the recreational marijuana market. (Photo by Daniella Heminghaus for New Jersey Monitor)

It’s been three weeks since New Jerseyans started heading to local dispensaries to pick up legal, recreational cannabis – the start of what’s expected to be a multi-billion dollar industry that launched nearly four years after lawmakers began seriously discussing marijuana legalization.

And in front of Senate President Nicholas Scutari (D-Union) and the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, industry leaders and marijuana advocates discussed the pace of setting up the Garden State’s recreational market, scrutinized pricing issues, and griped over still-unwritten regulations for employers seeking clarity on when they can and can’t discipline employees who use cannabis.

“We’ve known from the beginning this would be difficult and ongoing work, but we are proud of the framework we have already put in place,” Jeff Brown, executive director of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, told the committee.

Scutari, a legal marijuana supporter, called for Thursday’s hearing last month after the cannabis commission initially said it would not approve starting recreational sales . The commission quickly reversed its position and allowed a group of medical marijuana dispensaries to start selling recreational marijuana on April 21 . Nearly $2 million worth of legal weed was sold to 12,000 consumers that day.

Brown was joined Thursday by Wesley McWhite, the commission’s diversity chief, and the two faced questioning from legislators for nearly two hours. Dianne Houenou, the commission’s chair, did not appear.

Lawmakers largely shifted their focus from why it took so long to get the recreational market started to the challenges the new industry is facing in New Jersey. Experts, lawyers, and advocates offered suggestions for smoothing out some foreseeable bumps in the road.

Over 900 entrepreneurs have applied for a recreational marijuana license, including for growing, manufacturing, testing, and selling. About 500 of those are pending, Brown said. So far, 102 conditional licenses have been awarded to recreational cannabis cultivators and manufacturers, which have a year to open.

“We have to keep working and you folks have to be nimble because this market is about to explode here in New Jersey,” said marijuana attorney Bill Caruso. “We have a new economy coming and it’s good to be on both sides of the ledger.”

Legal weed is expensive, but still no home grow

On the black market, people can pick up an eighth of an ounce of weed for between $40 and $50. But at New Jersey’s dispensaries, that will run customers as much as $65 — nearly $400 for an ounce of cannabis.

The cost is one of the biggest setbacks the industry is facing, and experts say part of the issue is high demand and limited supply. Just 12 dispensaries are selling recreational marijuana statewide, and all of them also serve people using medical marijuana.

“We have a lot of demand and limited supply, and so it’s really about getting new businesses licensed, giving opportunities to new entrepreneurs to serve consumers, and that’s what we’ve been focused on doing,” Brown said.

Brown added more staffing would help, which is why the agency is asking for $17 million in Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed budget, under review by lawmakers.

The lack of edibles in the Garden State was also a topic Thursday. In dispensaries, people can find flower, oils that can be vaped or ingested, and limited gummies. Concentrates, known as shatter or dabs, have also been approved for sale in New Jersey but are not yet available.

Baked edibles like cookies and brownies aren’t allowed under the current law, Brown noted, and any change to that would need to be approved by the Legislature.

“There are ingestible avenues to purchase and consume, and we hope to expand those in the future. I don’t have a specific timeline,” Brown said.

“I’ll call you on that,” Scutari replied.

Sen. Troy Singleton (D-Burlington) suggested home grow, which would allow marijuana consumers or medical patients to grow cannabis in their own homes. New Jersey is the only state with a recreational market that doesn’t allow medical marijuana patients to grow cannabis at home, and it remains a third-degree crime.

While Singleton wanted to know if home grow would help bring down some prices by adding supply, Brown shot down the topic. The state Legislature would need to pass a new law allowing people to grow marijuana plants, an effort that has previously failed.

“It’s something advocates are passionate about … I know it’s an issue, it’s obviously outside of the purview of the CRC,” said Brown.

More direction for employers

Lawmakers wanted more answers on what the cannabis commission is doing to help employers worried about their workers being impaired on the job.

While drug tests used to serve as a way for an employer to tell who is using illegal substances, marijuana can remain in someone’s system for up to four weeks. That makes it impossible to know whether they smoked a joint before coming to work or last month.

Under the law, employers can still ban marijuana at work and drug test in advance of employment, but can no longer fire someone based on a positive drug test for marijuana.

Ray Cantor, vice president of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, criticized the cannabis commission for not creating standards for the business community to follow for when an employee can be fired. He said businesses are “still operating in the dark over this issue.”

The commission is planning to issue guidance on how employers can review and discipline employees through a workplace impairment recognition expert. It’s a new job required in the law to conduct field sobriety tests.

Those regulations haven’t come down yet. Brown said the commission is hoping to handle them soon, but needs to focus on the launching of the recreational industry first.

Brown explained the commission is meeting with the New Jersey State Police, which oversees the training of drug recognition experts who perform marijuana sobriety tests. It’s unclear what the regulations would require, but some lawmakers have suggested carveouts for some workers.

“That’s a piece that I think has to be worked out. Now that we have legalized the use of cannabis and you have various industries — law enforcement, the airline industry, there’s a whole host of operating heavy machinery — we need to have a process in place in which employers can follow the regulations … they’ve been given to enforce,” said Sen. Tony Bucco (R-Morris).

The post Top cannabis official faces lawmakers during five-hour hearing appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Monitor

Calls mount for increased funding for New Jersey’s state parks

Sylvia Kocses had a great second date in 1967 at Washington Crossing State Park with the man who would become her husband. When they had kids, the park in Mercer County became their go-to, with its playgrounds, nature center, open-air theater, and 13 miles of trails. Now 71, Kocses takes her grandchildren and husband for […] The post Calls mount for increased funding for New Jersey’s state parks appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA
New Jersey Monitor

A wide conservative field in GOP fight to oust Malinowski from Congress

Two years after Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski’s congressional career nearly ended following a one-point victory over then-state Sen. Tom Kean in what was one of the nation’s tightest 2020 contests, the 7th Congressional District is brimming with Republican House hopefuls. Seven would-be GOP congressmen have launched bids in what is expected to be the state’s most […] The post A wide conservative field in GOP fight to oust Malinowski from Congress appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WITF

Pennsylvania’s richest person has spent at least $18 million on the 2022 primary — mostly to influence one issue

Allies argue Jeff Yass is a single-issue donor who backs candidates who support alternatives to public schools. But critics contend he’s using weak campaign finance laws to peddle influence. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Singleton
NJ.com

The greatest restaurant in each of New Jersey’s 21 counties

Naming the greatest restaurant in each of New Jersey’s 21 counties seems like an impossible challenge. There are literally thousands of restaurants to choose from — longtime legends to brash newcomers; elegant high-end haunts to charmingly low-rent dives; Italian, Mexican, Chinese, Korean, Indian, Japanese and scores of other ethnic cuisines in the culinary melting pot that is New Jersey.
RESTAURANTS
92.7 WOBM

The best places to move to in New Jersey are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Plants#Cannabis Industry#Marijuana Dispensaries#New Jerseyans#Senate#The Cannabis Commission
Travel Maven

The 2 fastest-growing Cities in New Jersey

According to theUS Census Bureau, New Jersey is the eleventh most populous state in America, with a population of 9.3 million residents. As a state close to two major cities boasting a gorgeous coastline and mountain ranges to the North, it's no wonder that people like to call the Garden State home.
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ hospital safety grades are out: Could your hospital do better?

A new survey has just been released that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State. Tyla Minniear, the chief operating officer for the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute, said the Spring 2022 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety survey lists hospitals with a top safety rating, but it also includes 19 that received a grade of “C” and 4 hospitals received a “D”.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Criticizes State’s Proposed Climate Change Rules

Sea Isle City, considered one of the models nationwide for local flood-prevention measures, is objecting to proposed state regulations designed to protect New Jersey coastal communities from rising sea levels caused by climate change. City Council approved a resolution at its May 7 meeting that says the proposed regulations, known...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Lawmakers hear competing visions for liquor license reform

Competing groups pushed Assembly lawmakers to expand the availability of liquor licenses or keep reforms to a minimum as legislators began the state’s latest push to loosen New Jersey’s liquor laws. Advocates for liquor stores, convenience stores, grocers, and distilleries alternatively urged members of the Assembly’s oversight and reform committee to keep alcohol sales to […] The post Lawmakers hear competing visions for liquor license reform appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS
New Jersey Monitor

Assembly panel advances voting reforms meant to speed election results

In a show of bipartisanship, an Assembly panel unanimously approved a series of tweaks to New Jersey’s voting systems Tuesday. The proposed changes include allowing ballots to be counted before Election Day, truncating the state’s grace period for late-arriving mail-in ballots, and requiring rolling reporting of election results. Lawmakers have sought changes to the state’s […] The post Assembly panel advances voting reforms meant to speed election results appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Jersey Monitor

Report recommends N.J. build three small youth prisons and close existing ones

Four years after state officials vowed to close two of New Jersey’s three youth prisons, a state-convened task force on Tuesday recommended the construction of three new youth prisons, a move some reformers rebuked as wasteful and contradictory to their goals of reducing racial disparities. The Task Force for the Continued Transformation of Youth Justice […] The post Report recommends N.J. build three small youth prisons and close existing ones appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS
New Jersey Monitor

Months later, fewer worries about prison worker exodus over vaccine mandate

Two months after Gov. Phil Murphy delayed a deadline for workers in congregate settings to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, concerns about a staff exodus at the Department of Corrections have largely abated, with nearly three-quarters of workers vaccinated ahead of the May 11 cutoff. As of April 25, 72% of the department’s staff had completed […] The post Months later, fewer worries about prison worker exodus over vaccine mandate appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
HEALTH
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
2K+
Followers
669
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy