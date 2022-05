Welcome to your #GirlPower summer. Thrown Stone is pleased to introduce the cast and creative team of our 2022 summer season: Athena by Gracie Gardner and Hysterical! by Elenna Stauffer. These fiercely talented artists have come together to share two unabashedly candid stories of girls’ athletics. In true repertory fashion, the cast of Athena will also perform parts in Hysterical! and two intrepid “swings” will understudy multiple roles.

