STATE MIGRATORY BIRD OBSERVANCE MAIN EVENT WILL BE AT KOHLER-ANDRAE

The rate of COVID-19 infections is picking up in Sheboygan County. The weekly (Monday) update of the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health reports that between May 10 and 16, confirmed cases increased 214 to a total of 30,032. By comparison, during the week of April 26 – May 2, only 32 new cases were recorded. Hospitalizations have increased to 9 in the past week, and 3 deaths were recorded since last Tuesday; one was in their 70s, and two persons were at least 80 years old. Of the now 271 casualties, one was between 10 and 19 years old, one was in their 20s, six in their 30s, nine were in their 40s, twenty were in their 50s, forty-four in their 60s, seventy-two were in their 70s, and one-hundred-eighteen were at least 80 years old.

