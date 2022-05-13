ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Drax renewable energy storage scheme approved

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans to create a battery storage facility for renewable energy in a North Yorkshire village have been approved, despite objections. The site at Drax, near Selby, will hold energy produced at Drax Power Station when demand from the National Grid is low. However, residents had concerns over the loss...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

A breakthrough method uses solar energy to produce green hydrogen from water

A team of researchers at the University of Strathclyde has claimed that solar energy can be utilized for large-scale hydrogen energy production. Although hydrogen is one of the cleanest sources of energy, even today, most of the hydrogen we produce still comes from fossil fuels. A shocking report from the US Department of Energy reveals that natural gas plants are sources of 95 percent of the hydrogen produced in the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Drax#Energy Storage#Energy Security#Battery Storage#The National Grid#Selby District Council#Aura Power#Parish
Interesting Engineering

The largest zero-emission vehicle runs on a massive 2-MW hydrogen powerplant

The world's largest zero-emission haul truck, the nuGen, was recently revealed to the world by mining giant Anglo American. The enormous hydrogen fuel cell and lithium-ion battery powerplant that powers the truck was designed and developed by First Mode, a creative engineering company based in Seattle, whose mission is to help the world transition to cleaner solutions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
rigzone.com

Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on pump prices, lease sales, Covid trends and more. Read on for more detail.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Salon

“Time for Big Oil to stop lying”: Oil execs got huge pay days while hiking gas prices on consumers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Research out Monday reveals that CEOs from 28 of the top oil and gas companies enjoyed a combined $394 million in total compensation in 2021, including through "eye-popping" bonuses that together topped $31 million.
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

How to make 25k per acre without a tractor

Tell me the history of your farm. How'd you get it started?. Yeah, so we started... I think it's my sixth season farming. So started in early 2017 and basically, I don't have any farming background to speak of. Just started learning some stuff and I was working a corporate job and we bought some land in the country. Bought about nine acres and decided I want to start growing some vegetables or start a little garden. I bought 25 chickens and I built a little chicken tractor, a little covered house that I could move around in the backyard, and it would keep them safe. And I raised them until they were big enough to harvest. We harvested those chickens, and I gave some to friends and family and people just told me that it was the best chicken they ever had and you could really taste the difference because they're eating a lot of grasses and bugs and living the natural life.
CHARLESTON, SC
Motor1.com

Turns Out Mixing Water And Diesel Fuel Is A Great Thing

Climate change and air pollution concerns seem like they’re on a faster track than our ability to mobilize against them, so we need bold solutions now. The advent of our carbon-neutral future will be measured in decades, so it’s important we support big gains within our current paradigm whenever possible. Enter Trillion, the company behind a revolutionary new fuel named HydroDiesel+®, and its effort to commercially scale their solution through a current Reg-CF Crowdfunding Campaign.
ENVIRONMENT
FOXBusiness

Former oil exec predicts 'severe recession' given the commodity is used in 'every product in our life'

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, warned that a "severe recession" in the United States is imminent. "I don’t think people understand how much oil goes into every product in our life, not only just in the shipping cost, but plastics and all sorts of derivative petrochemicals," Petrowski, who founded Mercantor Partners, a private equity group focused on downstream energy investments, told "Mornings with Maria" on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Cost of living crisis: Food companies warn of further price rises

Two of Northern Ireland's biggest food companies have warned consumers to expect further price rises this year. Food production inputs like fuel, fertilizer and animal feed have experienced rapid inflation over the last year. Dale Farm chief executive Nick Whelan said only about half of that inflation had been passed...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy