Kenneth Edwin Moeller, 91, of DeKalb passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on May 12, 2022, at Oak Crest Senior Living Center. Ken was born on November 23, 1930 at home in Des Plaines, to Edwin and Martha (nee Grimm) Moeller. He attended St. John Lutheran School until 8th grade, the same church he was baptized and confirmed in. This was the same church he attended with his many cousins, aunts, and uncles. He went to Maine Township High School where he graduated in 1948. He grew up on the family farm with his parents and sister Dorothy. After high school, he worked on the farm, was a PFC II, in the Army Reserves, and worked for the US Postal Service as a mail carrier.

