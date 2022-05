Joshua Buatsi and Craig Richards go head to head in a clash of British light-heavyweight contenders this Saturday.Former WBA International champion Richards can also count an Olympic bronze medal and unbeaten record (15-0, 13 knockouts) among his accolades, and the 29-year-old most recently beat Ricards Bolotniks with an 11th-round finish in August.Meanwhile, Richards, 32, stopped Marek Matyja in Round 6 in October to respond to his first ever professional loss in positive fashion.Buatsi and Richards 17-2-1 (10 KOs) will face off in a main-event contest at the O2 Arena in London, and we’ve got you covered with all you need...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO