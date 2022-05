DES MOINES -- Iowa’s longtime U.S. senator, Republican Chuck Grassley, hopes this fall to be elected to an eighth six-year term in the U.S. Senate. But before he can face his seventh Democratic challenger over the past five decades in the Senate, Grassley must first stave off a challenge from within his own party. Jim Carlin, a lawyer and state legislator from Sioux City, is also running in Iowa’s 2022 U.S. Senate campaign.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO